Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.