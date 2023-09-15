WARSAW — Wyoming County has approved a new agreement with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Employees Association (S.E.A.) that, among other things, includes a 4% annual raise for the four years of the agreement.
The agreement, approved during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, was retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, and expires Dec. 31, 2026. The agreement is with jail employees, the county said.
“There’s two other, what I would call, major changes. One has to do with the contribution towards employee healthcare for new employees,” said Human Resource Director Daniel Farberman. “New employees will pay a little higher contribution rate —an additional 5% beyond where they are now.”
Farberman said there’s a provision in state law called 207-c, “injured-in-the-line-of-duty pay.”
“If a police officer or firefighter’s injured in the line of duty, they go off on 207-c pay and they are exempt from New York state tax,” he said. “It’s full pay, no tax. It’s very advantageous, obviously, but they’ve been injured in the line of duty and they’ve earned that.”
Farberman said the county continued to accrue those union members’ vacation, sick and personal leave times while they’re out on 207-c leave.
“That added up to a lot, in some cases of people who were never going to come back, in some cases because of an injury or whatever,” he said. “What we have done is, we have capped that future accrual to six months.”
Between the healthcare contribution increase for new employees and the 207-c pay, the savings equal 1% of wages.
“When you think about the contract going up 4%, in reality it’s only 3% ... because of the offset,” Farberman said.