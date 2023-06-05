BATAVIA — A portion of the Dewitt Recreation area was left charred after a grass fire Sunday afternoon in the city.
The fire occurred about 4 p.m. It briefly generated a large amount of smoke which could be seen from Main Street.
Firefighters arrived at the scene quickly and worked to bring the blaze under control.
All of New York state remains listed at high risk for wildfires, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s fire danger map.
All fine, dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes in such conditions, the DEC said. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape.
Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels.
Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)