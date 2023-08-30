SYRACUSE — Tens of thousands of people are visiting the New York State Fair each day, and this weekend the Fair’s photo staff captured images that include residents from the GLOW region.
A sequence of photos posted Thursday showed John and Ann Holevinski laughing and smile as they took part in free African drumming lessons in the Pan African Village. The lessons gave the Holevinskis a chance to practice on the drums, and in one photo, Ann Holevinski was using her cell phone to capture a memory of John Holevinski playing the drums.
An image taken during the Fair’s opening day on Aug. 23 showed Amber Kiefer of Lyndonville competing in the 4-H dog show.
All four photos were taken by State Fair photographer Michael J. Okoniewski.
The fair runs through Sept. 4.