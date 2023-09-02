BATAVIA — The pilots in this weekend’s Wings Over Batavia Air Show, which starts at 5 p.m. today and Sunday, are finished with their rehearsals and ready to go.
Ken Rieder of Cincinnati, Ohio, owner of Redline Airshows, said he is flying solo this weekend.
“I fly with my son and he is in a wedding this weekend, so he couldn’t attend the show,” Rieder said. “I’m flying a night aerobatic show - fireworks coming off my airplane and all kinds of stuff. This weekend, I fly two (performances).
Rieder has a busy weekend. He said he would be flying to Toronto for an air show there, then coming back to Batavia to be in nighttime performances.
“We fly the night show both Saturday night and Sunday night,” he said. “It’s going to be spectacular. I shoot off about 2,200 shots of fireworks. It’s all coming off the airplane while I’m flying. There’s going to be ground fireworks coming up at me while I’m flying this. It’s all choreographed to music.”
Rieder says everyone thinks of a night air show and wonders whether he or she will be able to see anything.
“There’s a lot to see,” he said of a night show. “It’s actually not real new. It’s been around for ...I think it was started back in the 1930s, but it kind of comes and goes, and now it’s becoming more popular again.”
There are probably one six pilots around the country who fly night shows, Rieder said. He said he flies a Van’s RV-8.
“It’s an airplane I built myself. This one’s about 5 years old,” he said.
Luke Aikins is a professional skydiver and member of Red Bull Airforce.
“I’ve been jumping for 32 years. I have 20,000 skydives. I’m a third-generation skydiver,” he said.
Aikins followed his grandfather, Lenny Aikins, and his dad, Lance, into skydiving.
“I grew up on an airport where there was a skydiving operation and this is what we do,” he said.
Aikins has been skydiving consistently since he was 16, though he made his first jump when he was 12.
The veteran skydiver and pilot said his favorite moment in a jump is the commitment when he’s about to step off the plane.
“I like that moment when you’re jumping, when you exit the airplane, but your foot hasn’t left yet,” he said. “My momentum is taking me off the plane, but I haven’t really let go yet, but I can’t go back.”
Aikins said he came out to the area two years ago to help Pete Zeliff, the chairman of WNY Aviation Adventure Camp for kids. He met Zeliff and his fiance, Doreen Hilliard.
“I became friends with them and they said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to come out to our show,’” Aikins said. “I had such a good time when I was out here (for the camp) ... that I wanted to come back. I couldn’t help but come back and be part of this.”
Aikins, as others did Friday, said Wings Over Batavia, in which the performances start at 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, has A-list pilots to entertain the crowd.
“These are the top of the top in the air show world - not just the U.S.,” he said. “This is a hand-picked group of as good as it gets.”
For tonight’s performance, Aikins said he will exit the plane in a wing suit.
“I’m going to exit and fly the wind suit down around the runway with pyro - big sparks - coming off of my legs,” he said. “I’ll open up my parachute. I’ll land in the dark here before the fireworks start.”
The lineup includes U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, P-51 Mustang Demo Team “Mad Max” & “Little Witch”, Nathan Hammond, Matt Younkin – Beech 18, Michael Goulian, Rieder, Rob Holland, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Jim Peitz, Lee Lauderback – P-51 Mustang “Crazy Horse,” Choreographed Pyromusical Fireworks Show, Aikins..