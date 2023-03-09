Pioneer students showcase growth, transformation with ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Photo courtesy of Pioneer High School Drama Club. Pictured is Sydney Wilton as Belle at the beginning “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Pioneer High School.

The cast of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Pioneer High School has been practicing since December. For five members of the senior class, the show represents one of their last school productions.

“...All of them (seniors) are incredible. They’ve all been in the productions almost every year and are incredibly dedicated. I don’t have anyone pursuing a career in theater, but know they’ll carry a deep love of theater with them for the rest of their lives,” said Victoria Tomasulo, director of Pioneer Music Department.

