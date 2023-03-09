Pioneer students showcase growth, transformation with ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The cast of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Pioneer High School has been practicing since December. For five members of the senior class, the show represents one of their last school productions.
“...All of them (seniors) are incredible. They’ve all been in the productions almost every year and are incredibly dedicated. I don’t have anyone pursuing a career in theater, but know they’ll carry a deep love of theater with them for the rest of their lives,” said Victoria Tomasulo, director of Pioneer Music Department.
The seniors are Sydney Wilton, Jackson Woolley, Christina Bush, Lily Abram, and Jason Saltsman.
Having experienced stage productions with various COVID restrictions in the last couple years, students and their instructors said they are elated to be back on stage in front of live audiences without restrictions.
“These performances are incredibly special because it feels like the first time since COVID that everything is normal. Last year, my students practiced entirely in masks and were prepared to perform in them like the previous year until a week before the show when the mandate was lifted. Now my students are able to join the clubs, sports, and extracurriculars they want to without fear of being quarantined for a week or two at a time and missing out on so many things,” Tomasulo said. “My goal is to be as inclusive with our performances as possible so doing a children’s show allows us to welcome even more of our community into the theater and hopefully every seat filled is a new theater lover.”
The role of Belle is played by Sydney Wilton, a senior who has been participating in productions since middle school. She’s also played characters such as Donna in “Mamma Mia,” Elsa in “Frozen Jr.,” and Mable in “The Pajama Game.”
“She is dedicated and hard-working and a joy to watch on stage,” said Tomasulo.
Jackson Woolley plays the Beast. He is a senior and has been in every production since middle school and has been featured almost every year. He was Bill in “Mamma Mia,” Old Man Hasler in “The Pajama Game,” and was Kristoff in “Frozen Jr.”
“He is so fun to watch on stage and brings great comedic timing to everything,” Tomasulo said.
Inside the castle, the cast includes Christina Bush (senior) as Cogsworth, Hannah Forster (junior) as Mrs. Potts, Chris Woloszyn (freshman) as Lumiere, Olivia Stromecki (junior) as Madame de la Grande Bousche or the Wardrobe, Emaline Wilton (freshman) as Babette, and Brielle Wilton (4th grade) as Chip.
“This group of kids work so well with each other, and it really brings a family atmosphere to the stage that is so supportive and very fun to watch,” Tomasulo said. “Gaston and LeFou are the other two leads that have worked tirelessly to get their comedic timing down as individuals and with each other. Bruin Woolley (freshman) plays Gaston and Lily Abram (senior) plays LeFou.”
With the entire community invited to attend the musical, Tomasulo said she knows how important it is that her students help convey a message to each audience member through their performances.
“A big message of the show is that people can change, grow, and love who they want. We always talk about the Beast’s transformation at the end, which is fantastic, but we tend to skip over Belle’s transformation. She always treasures books and knowledge, but by the end, has found confidence in herself. She no longer cares what others in her village think of her and works to just be the best version of herself she can be. That’s an incredibly hard lesson to learn at any age but seeing someone as kind and sweet as Belle go from being bullied and harassed by her town and really being hurt by that, to standing up for herself and for the Beast no matter the consequences is the true transformation in my opinion,” said Tomasulo.
New this year, Pioneer rented costumes and sets together from StageCraft Theatricals out of Cleveland, Ohio, because “Beauty and the Beast” is such an extravagant show.
“While we have a costume room, we don’t have any ‘enchanted’ costumes in it Typically, we pull from there or I make them, but there would be too many to make for this production. And we usually make the sets, but we really wanted the castle set to look as beautiful as possible, so renting was our best option,” said Tomasulo.
The production will also have opportunities for older and younger audiences. A free Wednesday show was open to senior citizens. During the weekend, young audience members will have two opportunities to meet the princess.
“Story-time with Belle” is an opportunity to enjoy refreshments and baked goods while children attending the event can take pictures with the cast, get autographs, and be read a story by Belle. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess, prince or character.
Events will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the high school prior to the start of each show.
“We provide a craft, and we give the children a snack. We encourage all the kids to dress up as their favorite character, no matter if they’re from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or not. Last time we did this, we had lots of children dressed as Spiderman, Batman, and all the princesses! When buying tickets online, adults should purchase a normal ticket for themselves and choose the story time option for their child,” said Tomasulo.
A Quick Look
WHAT: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” a Pioneer Central School production.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Pioneer High School, 12125 Countyline Rd., Yorkshire, in the George C. Crawford Auditorium.
FOR MORE INFORATION: Call director Victoria Tomasulo at (716) 492-9300 ext. 1429 or e-mail phsdrama@pioneerschools.org.