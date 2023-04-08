LE ROY — Pizza 151, already serving pizza, flavor fries, wings, pasta and other items in Batavia and North Chili, is doing the same at 127 W. Main St. in Le Roy.
At midday Friday, its third day of business, co-owner Brandon Berger and an assistant manager were working on orders behind the counter while two or three customers waited for carryout food.
“Batavia’s the only one that has a couple of different menu items,” Berger said. “We have all the same food as the Batavia store and the North Chili store.”
The co-owner said Pizza 151 could add something different to the menu in Le Roy later on.
“We’re just getting open and getting comfortable first before we try anything fancy,” he said.
Berger said Pizza 151 has been busier than he expected it to be since its debut on Wednesday. Berger co-owns the Le Roy location with Eric Levan, who also owns the Pizza 151 in Batavia and has been since it opened there. Berger was at the Pizza 151 in Chili when he and Levan opened in the one in Le Roy, where they have about 10 to 15 employees.
“We do have some tables for dine-in. It’s mostly pickup and delivery,” he said. There are four tables in the dining room portion of the space.
As far as the space at 127 W. Main — between UR Medicine and AutoZone, a lot of work had to be done before Pizza 151 could open, Berger said. He said there used to be a Mexican restaurant there.
“This looked totally different. We had some builders come out and we made the place look like ours,” he said. “We pretty much had to start from scratch. They had to demo everything and build out from there. The only thing that’s the same are the floors.”
Getting the space ready took roughly six or seven months, with crews starting last summer on the renovations.
“We had to get electricians, builders, plumbers. We had to do pretty much the whole thing,” Berger said.
In Le Roy, as with the other two locations, Pizza 151 is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pizza 151 had a quiet opening earlier this week, but doesn’t plan to hold a formal opening or grand opening down the line, Berger said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.