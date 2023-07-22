BATAVIA — The proposed relocation of Burger King to property further down West Main Street, which would include demolition of existing buildings, will be before the city’s Planning and Development Committee (PDC) Tuesday.
The regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the City Council Boardroom on the second floor of City Hall.
The proposed plan would result in the merging of several parcels and construction of a Burger King restaurant with a drive-thru service at 301-305 and 307 W. Main St., 4 S. Lyon St. and a portion of 6 S. Lyon St. The PDC will review an updated site plan for possible approval, said committee Chairman Duane Preston.
“It’s coming in front of us for a sketch plan review. We had some concerns with the Main Street traffic, as we always do,” Preston said Thursday.
Preston said Peter Sorgi, the attorney working with the owner of Burger King, currently at 230 W. Main St., previously came to the PDC with a design. The PDC asked Sorgi if he had any other designs, Preston said.
“What we want to do is try to funnel some of that traffic onto South Lyon Street,” he said. Right now, they’re showing 18 cars to the back of the building. They also have a side queueing (lining up of vehicles) for another four cars and that’s for online ordering and pickup. It’s a very large site plan, which is great. That’s huge piece of property.”
Preston said if people get their food and it’s backed up on Main Street, hopefully they will use South Lyon and use the traffic light at West Main and South Lyon to get out.
“Now, our next concern is, ‘Let’s not clog up Main Street with all the traffic trying to get out of there. They’re just going to come up with another proposal to try and alleviate the traffic,” Preston said.
The BDC chairman said Sorgi is aware of the committee’s traffic concern. Preston said the aesthetics of the proposed site will be discussed Tuesday also.
“As we get into it in this next meeting, We can determine buffer areas, being on the corner. We want to make sure the trees, landscaping are correct,” he said.
Preston said the need for parking spaces can be minimized.
“We just don’t want to see a big parking lot. Because most of the traffic is through the drive-thru, you don’t need a super-huge parking lot that takes up a lot of green space,” he said. “Normally, on that kind of space, we would require more parking spaces, based on the size of the building.”
The PDC chairman said he hopes the proposed Burger King plan would meet with the committee’s approval on Tuesday, but that he can’t say for sure whether it will.