Plug Power Inc., a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is partnering with Rochester Institute of Technology to provide scholarship support to a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in engineering, sustainability, and the sciences.

The first Plug Graduate Scholarship was awarded in December 2022 to Mamta Choudhary, an industrial and systems engineering MS student from India. The two-year scholarship covers the full cost of attendance, research activity, and support for educational expenses.

