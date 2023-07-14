BATAVIA — A woman who was shot during a disturbance on Holland Avenue was treated and released from the hospital, police said.
City Sgt. Detective Matt Lutey said the woman, who is about 30, was struck once in the lower back during an altercation just after midnight Wednesday.
Police were called at 12:07 a.m. for a report of a fight between 10 to 15 people and shots fired. Multiple individuals were seen fleeing the scene as officers arrived.
The woman was located and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Lutey said his department is not releasing any more information about the shooting, other than to say it is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lutey at (585) 345-6311, the Batavia Police Department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370, or by clicking the tip button at bataviapolice.org.