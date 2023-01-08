Funds aid NY studies Cornell projects: To support NY economy, farms, communities

A pollinator visits Minns Gardens. Federal funds through Cornell AES will support dozens of research projects to benefit New York’s economy, agriculture and natural resources, including work to protect pollinators.

New USDA grants will fund dozens of research projects across Cornell, from improving the feasibility of sweet potato cultivation in New York to understanding the environmental justice implications of new federal flood-risk ratings.

The 51 Cornell projects that have been funded with a total of $3.8 million are administered through the Cornell University Agricultural Experiment Station (Cornell AES).

