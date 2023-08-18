BATAVIA — A committee of Genesee County community members will soon have a better idea of what the public thinks about proposed changes to Bank Street to make it safer.
Friday’s Pup-Up Demonstration on Bank Street between Main Street and Washington Avenue included curb bumpouts to make the street narrower, a new lamp post and a proposed water main and concrete sidewalk.
Residents had the chance to talk to county employees such as Public Health Educator Kaitlin Pettine, who would write down their feedback, to be compiled later. There were also forms people could fill out if they wanted to do so. The demonstration lasted about four hours.
One woman leaving the county Office for the Aging at 2 Bank Street said her concern was that the buses who come along Bank Street and drop off children hold up traffic. Someone else suggested creating a designated dropoff and pullout area in front of the Senior Center at 2 Bank St. Someone said the traffic gets backed up at Main Street and Bank Street because of the curb bumpouts placed there Friday. Another person said there is no concern for the people living in Jerome Senior Apartments and that the driveway to the YMCA is unsafe.
There are too many entrances to Bank Street from area parking lots, one person said.
Kris Wilhelm said she comes to Jerome Senior Apartments to visit her mother a resident there. She was leaving the apartments Friday and walking down Bank Street. With her was Judy Robins of Amherst. Wilhelm said left turns out of the apartments onto Bank Street are difficult because of vehicles parked on the street that block the view of the street.
Regarding the bumpouts, Wilhelm said, “If they slow the traffic, I think that’s an improvement for sure. There definitely are cars that zip through here.”
“With all the people in the crosswalks, anything that slows the traffic is an improvement or a help,” she said.
Wilhelm said she doesn’t drive along Bank Street that often.
“I cross the crosswalk more than I drive,” she said.
On the other hand, the public also said the large crosswalk on Bank is easy to see and is very appealing. Someone said he or she likes the flowes included in the grass curb bumpouts and that they make drivers slow down.
Pettine said the feedback will be compiled and presented to the city of Batavia.