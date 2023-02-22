WARSAW — A popular doctor whose contract was terminated is now suing Wyoming County for $24.7 million in damages. Dr. Paul Mason filed a lawsuit last week against Wyoming County, Wyoming County Community Hospital and the Wyoming County Community Health System, along with town supervisors Becky Ryan, Bryan Kehl, and Jerry Davis.

Mason is accusing the defendants of defamation, retaliation and breach of contract.

