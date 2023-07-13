PAVILION — The Pavilion Central School District will continue to have a school resource officer in its buildings, but it will not be Deputy Jeremy McClellan.
In comments he provided to The Daily News after Monday’s Board of Education meeting, resident Jeremy Kramer noted Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.’s statement that the county Sheriff’s Office is reassigning an SRO based on the district’s request.
Kramer said during the meeting that state Education Law says a district superintendent may suspend employees, but the power to remove them is the Board of Education’s. He also said state law requires a board to take votes and official action in open session, and that the results of votes be recorded in meeting minutes, including how each board member voted.
“I ask the board to do what is right and comply with New York State Education Law and disclose their votes on this matter,” he said. “Take responsibility for their actions. If there was no vote and the reassignment of Officer McClellan was an overreach of power by Superintendent (Mary Kate) Hoffman, then I ask the board to consider the voice of the district parents and reinstate our SRO!”
Hoffman this week emailed The Daily News a statement from the board: In it, the board said that at the June 26 meeting, eight members of the public provided comments suggesting that McClellan was reassigned to a different role at the county Sheriff’s Office because of his religious beliefs.
“Nothing could be further from the truth. Pavilion CSD does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, or other protected classes,” the board said in the statement. “The Board of Education entered a contract with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for a 10-month SRO position from Sept, 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. The contract does not name a specific deputy as SRO. The board action required to approve the contract happened at the July 13, 2022 board meeting.”
No board action was required to request a change in SRO, the board statement said.
“Pavilion Central School will be contracting, again, with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for a 10-month position for an SRO for the 2023-2024 school year. The SRO will not be Deputy McClellan. Out of respect for Deputy McClellan, we will not be commenting further on this matter.”
Hoffman had noted on June 27 that McClellan is a county Sheriff’s Office employee.
In an update from Monday, the superintendent said Pavilion appreciates the recent feedback from parents about the district’s communication protocols.
“While the district is prohibited by law from discussing individual students, families and/or staff, we want families to know we are taking this opportunity to revisit how and when we communicate with individual families about matters specific to their children,” she said. “Our goal, as always, is to foster productive partnerships between teachers, administrators and families, and we appreciate there is always room for improvement.”
Kramer said after the meeting that he would love for someone to suggest to the Sheriff’s Office assigning McClellan to the district again as an SRO.
As of Wednesday morning, an online petition to reinstate McClellan had 946 signatures. A petition for Hoffman’s resignation as superintendent had 373 signatures.
Resident Jamie Schwartz said after the meeting that some parents are planning to homeschool their kids or enroll them in private school next year.
“I know several people who have already sent in their letters to homeschool,” she said. “I’ve talked to several others that are planning on sending in letters. I homeschool several of my kids because they didn’t want to come back to this nonsense last year. A lot of people have contacted me because they know I’m homeschooling.”