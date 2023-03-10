BUFFALO — The sentence was more than one would get for murder.
A Florida man who coerced and threatened underage girls in Western New York to send him sexually explicit images and videos was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 29 years in federal prison, with 20 years of post-release supervision.
Andrew Lynch, aka Gregory O’Neil, 33, of Crystal River was convicted of production of child pornography.
Prosecutors Aaron Mango and Caitlin Higgins said Lynch began communicating with minor girls in Western New York between April and May 2018, with the intent to have them produce child pornography for him.
Investigators discovered five victims ranging in age from 13 to 17, all who communicated with Lynch through Facebook.
Lynch, prosectors said, threatened and coerced the girls to engage in “sexually explicit conduct” and video chats where they would again conduct sexually explicit actions.
Lynch would post the images to Facebook in an effort to coerce them into sending more images and videos.
In one case, the victim, 13, initially refused to send Lynch nude photos. Lynch “terrorized” the girl, threatening to send messages to her family and friends unless she agree to send photos and videos.
He continued to do this to her for three weeks, prosecutors said.
Lynch was indicted in June 2020. More victims came forward, leading to other charges against Lynch.
Lynch is one of numerous sexual predators who used social media to “sextort” children in Western New York in recent years.
U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, who heads the Buffalo office of the Western District, has long warned parents of the dangers of social media.
“The borderless nature of the Internet has made these crimes which transcend jurisdictional boundaries,” Kennedy said during a joint news conference with Northern District prosecutors. “Cases in our district frequently involve victims in the Northern District and vice versa. Working together we will use our prosecutorial resources to do all that we can to protect our kids, but we cannot do it alone. All New Yorkers and all Americans have a duty to protect our children—both in the physical and online world.”
