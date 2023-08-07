BATAVIA — Conner Osterman may be new to soap box derby-style races, but he already likes his odds.
He and his family were packing up his race car Saturday at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, after a morning of final construction and a few trial runs. His car’s nose is decorated with a shark teeth design and he was decked out in a dinosaur skull helmet for the ride.
Connor, 7, said he chose the design because it looks scary. And he already likes driving the small-sized racer.
“I think I’ll win,” he said.
Connor is among about 40 youngsters preparing for the Downtown Business Improvement District’s second annual Boxcar Derby, set for Aug. 26 on Ellicott Avenue. Saturday was the event’s second build day.
The youngsters and their families spent the morning performing advanced assembly and decoration to make sure their cars are up-and-running before the big race.
Each finished car was placed on a set of metal ramps inside the arena. A set of gates held them back.
Then the gates were released with a loud “bang!” and the cars rolled slowly away, with an adult out front and giving guidance to keep them on course.
The city’s original Boxcar Derby had once been a summer tradition into the 1980s but eventually disappeared over the years.
BID Director Shannon Maute said she was talking and sharing memories of the older days with Matt Gray of Alex’s Place, and he encouraged her to bring the derby back. Alex’s place is the main sponsor of this year’s event, and Gray serves on its organizing committee.
“We talked about the memories we had, of hearing the cheering and watching everyone race down the hill,” Maute said. “So I promised that it would be added to the events, and we followed through. It’s bigger and more fun every year.”
Last year’s race was more like “The Little Rascals” with homemade cars and the malfunctions that sometimes resulted, such as wheels falling off, she said.
This year’s car are a more advanced design, but the fun and excitement are still there. The participants have decorated their cars as they saw fit, with designs ranging from all black, to a version of Scooby Doo’s “Mystery Machine,” to red-white-and-blue.
“It was so much fun last year and it’s going to be a great time this year,” Maute said.
The event’s a fun run, said Mark Scuderi, a New York State Regional Director for Soap Box Derby, who’s lending his support for Batavia’s event, including supplying the cars. He said a lot of success depends on the drivers themselves and how well they can pilot their cars.
The City of Batavia Police Department has sponsored two cars this year. One’s decorated like a city patrol car, while the other’s being raced by
Giano Marinaccio.
Ginao, 8, of Le Roy is a big fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and attends St. Joseph’s School in Batavia — “the Little Irish” — so his car’s decorated with Notre Dame Logos, shamrocks and his initials.
He had won a coloring contest through St. Joseph’s School, which got him the car.
Giano said it took seven days to construct his car with help from city police officers. He and his dad are going to be practicing, and he said it takes focus to be successful.
What’s his favorite part? “Probably when I race,” he said.
The Batavia Boxcar Derby will start at 8:30 a.m. near Centennial Park.
Besides the Boxcar Derby in Batavia, a separate race is being planned in Oakfield as part of the annual Oakfield Labor Daze. Check www.oakfieldbetterment.com of the Oakfield Betterment Committee Facebook page for more information on the Oakfield Race.