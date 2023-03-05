Beau-View Farms and owner Bill Beaumont, a retired vegetable and wheat farmer, were recognized with the “Good Neighbor Award” during the Wyoming County Pride of Wyoming County Agriculture Dinner on Saturday at the North Java Fire Hall.

The award is given by the Wyoming County Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County as part of the county’s annual Pride of Wyoming County Agriculture Dinner.

