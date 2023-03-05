Kelly’s Garage began in 1887

Photo courtesy of Kelly’s Garage. Pictured is a timeline of the history of Kelly’s Garage.

Kelly’s Garage of Perry received the “Friend of Agriculture Award” during the 14th annual Pride of Wyoming County Agricultural Dinner, presented by Farm Credit East, ACA.

The award is presented by the Wyoming County Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1