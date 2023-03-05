Kelly’s Garage of Perry received the “Friend of Agriculture Award” during the 14th annual Pride of Wyoming County Agricultural Dinner, presented by Farm Credit East, ACA.
The award is presented by the Wyoming County Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County.
The Wyoming County Chamber and Tourism office partners annually with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County, the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District, and members of the agriculture community including farms and agri-businesses to award to recognize those in the industry who make an impact.
The dealership, with a history that dates to the late 19th century, prides itself on representing quality equipment while providing customers with the best value.
Here’s a capsule look at the company’s story:
n In 1887, Kelly’s Garage began as a woodworking facility making handles, bobbs, sleighs, cutters and wagons. It also specialized in cider and cider vinegar.
n In 1906, Lloyd Kelly started the first acetylene welding service in the area. Kelly’s Garage was established in 1906 and the dealership added Allis Chalmers in 1938.
n In 1908, Kelly brothers, Warren and Lloyd, became Buick dealers, selling, servicing and repairing the vehicles. They also performed general welding and repairs.
n In 1909, Kelly opened the first auto garage in Perry at Mill and Center streets.
n In 1915, Lloyd Kelly started welding and repair services for all makes of cars.
Providing sales and services to the community, Kelly’s Garage has a new facility, which the company built in 2000 to keep up with the increasing size of machinery. The business also added a second facility for equipment setup last year.
