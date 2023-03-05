Reisdorf Bros. a one-stop shop for ag industry

Photo Courtesy of Reisdorf Brothers inc. Reisdorf Bros. primarily serves the great dairy farms of Western New York. They also have an extensive product line of muliti-species feeds as well.

The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism presented the Agri-Business of the Year Award to Reisdorf Brothers Inc. during Saturday’s Pride of Wyoming County Agricultural Dinner.

Reisdorf Bros. was recognized for its contributions to expansion projects, job growth, community involvement, and contributions that strengthen the agricultural community throughout the years.

