The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism presented the Agri-Business of the Year Award to Reisdorf Brothers Inc. during Saturday’s Pride of Wyoming County Agricultural Dinner.
Reisdorf Bros. was recognized for its contributions to expansion projects, job growth, community involvement, and contributions that strengthen the agricultural community throughout the years.
Reisdorf Brothers, Inc. began as a local agriculture opportunity for John F. Reisdorf in 1912. For the last 100 years the business has remained family-owned and proudly serves the Western New York agriculture community.
The business prides itself on being a “one stop” destination for agriculture and agronomy needs. Reisdorf Bros. primarily serves the great dairy farms of Western New York. They also have an extensive product line of muliti-species feeds as well. They offer a large variety of protein, energy, by-product, liquid feeds, mineral, and specialized ingredients.
Reisdorf Bros. has a nutrition staff in-house available to answer any questions about your animal’s diet on site. The facility supplies commodities and manufactures feed for consultants throughout Western New York. They also have bagged feed routes and grain banking facilities for farmers.
“The award will be presented to Reisdorf Bros. for the totality of their contributions to the agricultural community over the years. They continue to grow their business and evolve,” said Scott Gardner, president and CEO of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. “In spite of some of their setbacks, they continue to prosper.”
Reisdorf Bros. provides agronomy needs such as seed corn, fertilizer, spray, grass seed, and many custom options. They also have a Farm Store with many clothing, supplements, and farm needs.
“They are a unique family-run generational business. Reisdorf Brothers believe in relationships and their customers appreciate that they can always connect to the same person – and always know who they are buying from. It’s the personal touch that makes them special and the straightforward responsive approach to how they do business,” said the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
They are awarded as the 2022 Agri-Business of the Year because they “continue to improve the agricultural and economic vitality and quality of life of Wyoming Count through their business contribution, which strengthens our overall community.”
