Soil and Water Conservation District to honor 3 at ag dinner

The Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District presented three awards Saturday at the Wyoming County Pride of Agriculture Dinner. The honorees were selected for outstanding involvement with the district’s programs and mission.

“Each honoree has either assisted or proven by example how to promote wise management of our natural resources through a wide variety of quality conservation and educational programs,” said Allen Fagan, district manager of the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1