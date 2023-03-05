The Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District presented three awards Saturday at the Wyoming County Pride of Agriculture Dinner. The honorees were selected for outstanding involvement with the district’s programs and mission.
“Each honoree has either assisted or proven by example how to promote wise management of our natural resources through a wide variety of quality conservation and educational programs,” said Allen Fagan, district manager of the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The awards were created to honor those who go above and beyond to conserve the natural resources of Wyoming County, according to Fagan.
The Conservation Farm of the Year Award is going to Greg and Ben Chamberlain, LLC.
Greg and Ben Chamberlain, LLC is a fifth-generation dairy farm in Wyoming. The farm milks 850 cows and has a total of 1,600 registered jerseys. The Chamberlains operate 1,650 tillable acres to grow cash crops and support the livestock.
The farm began in 1888 and is now operated by Greg and Jodi Chamberlain, fourth generation, as well as Ben and Emily Chamberlain, fifth generation.
Fagan said that the Chamberlains strive to incorporate partnerships in the surrounding farming community, such as sharing services and resources with neighbors, much like farms in decades past.
The farm has participated in the District’s Agricultural Environmental Management programs since 2003, but has worked with the district for decades beforehand, according to Fagan.
Greg and Ben Chamberlain, LLC has implemented many conservation practices through the District including multiple waste storage and transfer systems, a silage leachate management system, stream crossing, erosion control practices, soil health practices, and livestock exclusion systems.
The farm has also utilized its no-till drill on other farms to plant cover crops, leading to improved soil health on those farms. These practices implemented over the lifespan of the farm have led to erosion reduction and improved water quality in the Oatka Creek watershed, and beyond to the Genesee River Watershed.
Fagan said that Greg and Ben Chamberlain, LLC is the recipient of the District’s 2023 Conservation Farm of the Year Award for continued environmental stewardship of the land and efforts to mitigate their environmental impact.
The Agricultural Environmental Management “Partnering to Protect Our Environment” sign award was made possible by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the state Soil and Water Conservation Committee to allow County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to recognize farmers in their county for utilizing the Agricultural Environmental Management program to be exemplary stewards of natural resources.
The Agricultural Environmental Management Award is going to Campbell Dairy Farm, LLC, which is owned and operated by Jim and Allison Ikeler.
The Ikelers are the fourth generation to farm at the location in the Upper Cattaraugus Creek Watershed, according to Fagan.
The farmstead was originally purchased in 1846 from the Holland Land Company and has continued to progress, sometimes out of necessity due to unfortunate events, said Fagan.
A fire on the farm led to the construction of the freestall barn in 1969, making Campbell Dairy Farm one of the first farms in the area to do so. The freestall was remodeled in 2013 to allow for more efficient milking and feeding of the animals.
Bill Campbell, the second generation on the farm, was very interested in foresty and conservation, according to Fagan.
Dave and Pam Campbell, third generation, worked alongside Bill, beginning in 1981, and eventually purchased the farm in 1996. Pam had been operating the farm herself due to her husband’s passing since 1997, until Jim and Allision finalized the purchase of the farm in 2021. Today, the Ikelers milk 200 cows, and operate 365 acres of cropland with their four children and one full-time employee
Fagan said Campbell Dairy Farm, LLC has been a cooperator with the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District for decades and has been involved in the Agricultural Environmental Management program since 2007.
Recently, the Ikelers have installed a major waste storage and transfer system that included numerous components, an access control system to remove animals from the trout stream adjacent to the farmstead, and a riparian buffer system to filter sediment and nutrients from runoff before reaching a waterway.
The farm has been planning these practices with the District for several years; and in addition to these, the farm has also addressed their silage leachate control system. The completion of these projects has led to an “everything but the kitchen sink” overhaul of their farmstead to reduce their manure spreading frequency and address all runoff concerns from the farmstead.
This aligns with the farms’ belief of having to make progress annually, be mindful of the environment, and continue to improve on what they have to remain sustainable and not be phased out in the agricultural industry, according to Fagan.
This forward thinking and goal setting are integral to the Agricultural Environmental Management planning process, Fagan said.
The Ronald P. Herman Partner in Conservation Award was created to recognize an individual, agency, or business that has partnered with the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to continually further the District’s mission of promoting wise management of our natural resources through a wide variety of quality conservation and educational programs.
The Partner in Conservation Award is going to James LaGioia, resource conservationist, USDA-NRCS.
LaGioia began his career in the federal government working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mount Morris Dam in 2006. While working summers for the USACOE, LaGioia received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and a master’s degree in crop and soil sciences.
In 2011, LaGioia accepted a position with the United Stated Department of Agriculture – Natural Resource Conservation Service in Utah as a soil conservationist. In 2012, Jim left Utah for a position in Wayne County, where he assisted producers until 2014 when he accepted the Wyoming County position.. LaGioia is now resource conservationist for Wyoming County USDA-NRCS and assists in Erie County as well.
He lives in Geneseo and operates a small farm with his wife and two children.
To date, LaGioia has worked to successfully fund 23 conservation practice contracts in conjunction with grants that Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District have been awarded through state Agriculture and Markets.
Partnering together, the District, LaGioia, and other NRCS staff has implemented waste storage and transfer systems, silage leachate management systems, heavy use area protection, livestock exclusion systems, riparian buffers, and numerous other systems, leading to millions of dollars being utilized for environmental conservation practices in Wyoming County.
LaGioia has assisted the District in implementing its missions and goals by helping plan three times as many contracts as have been funded, said Fagan. LaGioia has always been willing to assist the District with its other programs as well, such as conservation education and streambank stabilization.
The Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Ronald P. Herman Partner in Conservation Award recognizes an individual or agency annually who has continually assisted the District further it’s mission and goals, and Jim, the 2022 recipient of this award, is well deserving, said Fagan.
“It is a great feeling to be able to honor these award winners. Oftentimes, the fields of agriculture and conservation can lack thanks and recognition, so the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District is proud to be able to highlight these honorees amongst their peers and colleagues for their continued efforts in environmental conservation,” said Fagan.