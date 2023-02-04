Wyoming County sets annual ag dinner

A barn sits on a hill in fall foliage on East Bethany Road in Middlebury.

WARSAW — Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Pride of Wyoming County Agriculture Dinner.

The annual event celebrating one of Wyoming County’s most vibrant industries is set for March 4 at the North Java Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the awards program 90 minutes after that.

