WARSAW — Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Pride of Wyoming County Agriculture Dinner.
The annual event celebrating one of Wyoming County’s most vibrant industries is set for March 4 at the North Java Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the awards program 90 minutes after that.
The event is presented by Farm Credit East, ACA.
The Wyoming County Chamber & Tourism office partners annually for the event with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County, the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District, and members of the agriculture community including farms and agri-businesses. The sell-out event celebrates and recognizes agriculture’s impact in the county.
The dinner is open to the public and is typically a sell-out event. Tickets are $40 per person or a table of 8 for $315.00 and may be purchased by calling (585) 786-0307 or online at www.wycochamber.org.
Sponsorships are also still available. Those interested are asked to contact the Chamber for more information.
“The Pride of Agriculture dinner is a true celebration of our agriculture tradition in Wyoming County,” said Chamber & Tourism President Scott Gardner in a news release. “We are excited to be celebrating the 14th year of this recognition event and are very fortunate to have a strong agricultural sector recognized as a leader in New York and the nation. We can all take great pride in their hard work that provides jobs and critical value to our important food supply.”
n The Wyoming County Chamber & Tourism office will present the Agri-Business of the Year award to Reisdorf Brothers, Inc. in North Java. The award is given annually to an agri-business that exhibits any or all of the following criteria including expansion projects, job growth, community involvement, and contributions that strengthen the agricultural industry.
n The Good Neighbor Award will be presented to Beau-View Farms/Bill Beaumont.
n The Friend of Agriculture award will be presented to Kelly’s Garage.
n The Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District will also present the annual Conservation District Farm of the Year award to Greg and Ben Chamberlain, LLC; the Ronald P. Herman Partner of the year award to James LaGioia, Resource Conservationist, USDA-NRCS; and the Agricultural Environmental Management award to Campbell Dairy Farm, LLC.
