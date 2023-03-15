Prison term sends message to traffickers

Durinko

WARSAW — A Pennsylvania man sentenced to state prison last week had been carrying a “substantial amount“ of crystal meth through the county,” one reason why he struggled during arrest and broke a deputy’s ribs, First Assistant District Attorney Vincent Hemming said.

Paul J. Durinko, 54, of Girardville, Pa. was a passenger in a car that was stopped for traffic violations Jan. 26, 2022.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1