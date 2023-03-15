WARSAW — A Pennsylvania man sentenced to state prison last week had been carrying a “substantial amount“ of crystal meth through the county,” one reason why he struggled during arrest and broke a deputy’s ribs, First Assistant District Attorney Vincent Hemming said.
Paul J. Durinko, 54, of Girardville, Pa. was a passenger in a car that was stopped for traffic violations Jan. 26, 2022.
He was sentenced March 6 to a five-year prison term for assaulting a police officer and a concurrent term for possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Undersheriff Colin Reagan ran the identifications of the three people found in the car and discovered two had outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania, prompting an arrest and search.
The driver, Joseph A. Brennan, also of Girardville, had a loaded handgun and a small amount of meth in his possession and was taken into custody. He was later convicted of gun possession and misdemeanor drug possession and sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation.
Hemming said Reagan asked Durinko to leave the car and felt a “rocky substance” in his pocket during a frisk.
Durinko turned and began struggling, kicking Deputy John Button several times in the ribs before being Tasered.
Hemming said Button suffered multiple broken ribs.
Durinko had a “softball-sized chunk of meth in his pocket, nearly four ounces.”
Durinko received nearly the maximum sentence allowed and his prison term should serve as a warning to other drug traffickers, said Hemming, who prosecuted the case.
“Methamphetamine is an especially dangerous drug that continues to have a severe consequences for our community,” he said. “Paul Durinko was trafficking a substantial amount of methamphetamine through this county along with a significant amount of cash. When he was about to be caught for that trafficking, Durinko fought with multiple deputies and ended up breaking the ribs of Deputy Button. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior especially when people do not obey the lawful commands of law enforcement and during the course of that illegal behavior an officer is injured. Judge Mohun’s sentence is an appropriate sentence that should send a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Wyoming County.”
