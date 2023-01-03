ALBION — Some members of an investor group being sued by New York state over their handling of finances at The Villages of Orleans already have been indicted on criminal charges elsewhere.
Others have been embroiled in lawsuits for a variety of frauds, bribery scandals and misuse of government funds.
Yet another named in the state lawsuit is a major investor and owner of several nursing home chains and “whose documented crimes range from human trafficking to flagrant Medicare and Medicaid fraud to staffing his homes so minimally that patients regularly die from literally rotting in their own filth,” along with one case of a nursing home resident “attempting to escape his misery by climbing out of a third-story window,” according to The American Prospect, an online investigative journalism magazine.
The main participants have been implicated in multi-billion “Ponzi schemes,” and been involved in an Israel-to-America “nursing home mafia,” according to American Prospect.
A look at various lawsuits and news stories on the defendants in the state lawsuit reveal they raked in millions of dollars each year in profits from the nursing homes.
“Everything we do here is centered on the residents’ health and getting them home,” wrote Bernard Fuchs, whose family owns The Villages and six other nursing home and rehab centers in New York, including Geneseee Premier in Batavia. The family bought the former Genesee County Nursing Home in 2015.
According to that state lawsuit and other lawsuits filed against the family, everything the group did was centered on making money at the cost of patient care.
Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit filed against Fuchs and other owners of The Villages details years of financial fraud and “neglect and harm” to patients. It also reveals that owners misused more than $18 million in government funds, leading to “chronic understaffing, inhumane conditions and harm to residents.”
James said the owners took advantage of New York’s Medicaid program to line their pockets, instead of using the money for patient care.
Included in the lawsuit are affidavits from relatives of some of those patients, including photographs of the nursing home residents, some with gruesome, gaping black sores on various body parts.
The 165 pages of affidavits reveal some of the horrific conditions patients endured, particularly during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laural Harrington, a registered nurse from Churchville, had a close friend at The Villages during that time.
The patient, a woman, contracted COVID in February 2021 and “often texted me for help.
“She told me she was in the isolation unit by herself and was left alone there for two weeks ... (She) sent me over 1,000 text messages throughout her residency at The Villages. Many of these texts consisted of asking for basic necessities, like help using the restroom and to receive food, water and medications.
“I often received texts from her stating ‘I’ve been lying in a dirty diaper for hours’ or ‘I just need a glass of water.’”
Harrington, who was not allowed to visit her friend, said she contacted staff numerous times, many times with nobody answering.
Her friend stopped texting Harrington and in July staff at Medina Memorial Hospital contacted her to tell her the woman was in the hospital and unresponsive.
“I told the doctor I would get to the hospital as soon as I could,” Harrington wrote. “In less than 15 minutes, I received another call ... informing me that (she) had died.”
The Villages never told Harrington that her friend has been transferred to the hospital.
“It is unacceptable that Villages in receiving thousands of dollars per resident but the conditions and care of the residents is terrible,” Harrington wrote. “I would not send my dog or my enemy to that place.”
The lawsuit includes some of the texts the patient sent Harrington.
The texts reveal a frightened, neglected patient who repeatedly begs for food and water and for help.
“I’m terrified I’m going to die. No responses. Please help me.”
Affidavits from others reveal similar experiences.
It was during the early months of the COVID pandemic that some staff and relatives of patients contacted media outlets, telling horror stories of the care that was given.
In a year, at least 30 patients died and about 90 tested positive for COVID.
The nursing home was fined $66,623 by the federal government, the largest such fine doled out in the state.
Now, two years later, the state filed a massive lawsuit and a Buffalo law firm last month filed a class-action suit against the owners, with similar details of neglect and abuse.
So who are these owners of The Villages?
It’s complicated.
The Villages is owned by Telegraph Realty, a company formed by a group of investors in Long Island in 2014, formed for the sole purpose of buying the property where The Villages sits.
Two other groups, CHMS and ML Kids Holdings provide administrative services.
According to the state lawsuit, The Villages pays rent to Telegraph and to CHMS for services.
The lawsuit accuses the groups of collecting $86.4 million in funding, including from Medicare and Medicaid from 2015 to 2021.
The money was intended for patient care. Instead, the suit contends, the owners cut staff and diverted the money to the investment groups, nearly $19 million in all.
Those listed in the lawsuit have been embroiled in other suits and, in Pennsylvania, a 15-count criminal indictment.
Sam Halper and Ephram Lahasky, defendants in New York’s lawsuit, are named in the indictment. CHMS also is named.
Halper has ownership and interests in 16 nursing home and rehab centers, including The Villages. Lahasky is believed to have interests in more than 100 nursing homes.
The criminal indictment accuses the duo and others of Medicare and Medicaid fraud, including falsifying staffing sheets to show the facilities were in compliance. They were not, according to the indictment.
Benjamin Landa and Bernard Fuchs are the most well-known defendants in New York’s lawsuit.
Landa, according to the Empire Center, and The Villages other owners have interests in at least 22 other nursing homes in New York and countless others through the east.
Landa and Fuch’s story shows the rise of investment groups gobbling up nursing homes.
In 2013 the pair, along with their investment groups, bought a nursing home in Beaver, Pa. for $37.5 million.
In an article in Newsday, Landa began buying nursing homes in 1987 and later was appointed to the New York’s Public Health Council by Gov. George Pataki. Landa was Pataki’s chief fund raiser.
The council oversees projects such as nursing homes.
Newsday reported that Landa’s “net worth ballooned from $7 million to $65 million” while Pataki was governor.
Since then, Landa and his investor group, Sentosa, have been named in a variety of lawsuits, both criminal and civil.
In 2019, a federal judge in New York city ruled that Sentos “violated the country’s anti-trafficking laws by using threats of serious harm against more than 200 nurses from the Philippines.”
The evidence revealed the nurses were not paid prevailing wages, were required to work in unsafe conditions with inadequate staffing, and that they were threatened with “serious harm” if they left.
Fuchs is also connected to a New York-based hedge fund that federal prosecutors called a $1 billion “Ponzi scheme.”
Platinum Partners, which Fuchs had interest in, and founder Mark Nordlicht were arrested in 2016.
Nordlicht was convicted but appeals have dragged the case on four the past six years.
The convictions were upheld and Nordlicht has yet to be sentenced.
Others named in the state lawsuit are relatives of Fuchs and Landa: Fuchs’ son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Tova Fuchs, sons-in-law Joel Edelstein and Israel Freund; Landa’s son-in-law Joshua Farkovits.
David Gast, who along with Halper and Lahaskey own scores of nursing homes and Teresa Lichtschein and her daughter-in-law Debbie Korngut also are named as owners in the suit.
Attorney General James seeks strict sanctions against the owners, including:
n Remove David Gast, Sam Halper, and Ephram Lahasky from their ownership and managerial roles at The Villages;
n Prohibit The Villages from admitting any new residents unless and until staffing levels meet appropriate standards;
n Require The Villages to engage and pay for a receiver and a financial monitor to oversee the facility’s financial operations;
n Require The Villages to engage and pay for a healthcare monitor to oversee the facility’s healthcare operations and ensure residents’ outcomes improve;
n Direct each respondent to fully disgorge any and all funds wrongfully received as part of the scheme; and
n Order all respondents with the exception of The Villages to reimburse New York state and the United States for the cost of the investigation.
“The OAG found that the owners engaged in repeated and persistent fraud and illegality in operating The Villages, including a systemic, intentional pattern of understaffing,” James said. “These actions stripped residents of their dignity and caused physical and emotional harm, while enabling the owners to reap enormous profits.”
She said the owners “wove a complicated web of fraud” to turn The Villages into a “profit machine.”
“Every individual deserves to live out their golden years in comfort and with dignity,” she said. “Yet the abject failure of The Villages and its owners to uphold their duty under the law caused residents to suffer inhumane treatment, neglect, and harm. Instead of investing in staffing and resources, the owners allegedly disregarded laws designed to protect residents.”