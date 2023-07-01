WARSAW — Nobody likes to think about targeted violence but the reality is it can happen here.
That’s why Wyoming County is pursing a new, proactive approach to prevent domestic terrorism, mass shootings and similar tragedies before they happen.
It’s called the Wyoming County Threat Assessment Committee.
A new website, email address and phone number have also been established so people can report worrisome behavior or concerns.
“The overall goal of the team is to provide resources to someone, or an organization, that is unclear how to handle a situation they feel is escalating to potential violence,” said Brian Meyers, the county’s director of Fire and Emergency Management. “Through the process, the intent is to provide an intervention which then deters the individual from moving forward with possible violent motives.”
The new effort stems from an executive order issued last year by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the aftermath of the Tops Friendly Market massacre in Buffalo. The shooter had driven to the location as part of a detailed and specific plan to kill Black people.
He had also exhibited alarming behavior beforehand.
Hochul’s order called on every county statewide to review strategies and procedures, along with developing, creating and maintaining a plan to confront threats of domestic terrorism.
Wyoming County announced its plan this week. It describes a community-based, team approach using input from sources including government, police agencies, schools, health providers, and workplaces.
When a participating member agency identifies a situation indicating a risk for targeted violence, actions are taken to assess the threat and determine any appropriate responses.
That could include connecting troubled people with social services help and mental health services if needed.
“The team meets monthly to review cases which are presented by schools, organizations, businesses or the general public,” Meyers said. “The case presented is reviewed against an assessment tool to determine if the case poses risks of targeted violence. If so, the presenting agency is given various options to address the concerns.
“Outreach is also part of the process to educate about the team,” he said.
It’s up to the presenting agency if they wish to discuss the potential situation further at future meetings, he said. No further action takes place if the situation was addressed.
The new website at www.wytac.org likewise gives people ways to reach out about situations which worry them, along with information and resources about targeted violence and when to alert authorities.
There’s one other point: People should still call 911 if they’re afraid of imminent violence or threats.
“Suspicious activity, such as someone which appears to be performing surveillance on a location, or someone who appears to be breaching a location, should be relayed immediately to law enforcement,” Meyers said. “The goal of this team is not to have a law enforcement intervention, however if the activities demonstrated resort to that of impending violence or illegal activities, then law enforcement action may be necessary.”
For more information or to report suspicious activity email wytac@wyomingco.n or call (585) 786-6001. People can also check https://www.wytac.org.
People may also call the New York State “See Something, Say Something” tip line at 1 (866) 723-3697 or report via the “See Something, Say Something” cellphone app through Apple or Google.