WARSAW — Letchworth State Park is well-known as one of Wyoming County’s most-popular assets.
A total of $250,000 in federal funding will help the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism spread the word even more.
In Genesee County, the Chamber of Commerce plans to use some of the $250,000 it’s been awarded to try to draw more visitors to the county’s rural communities.
The money was part of $14.2 million announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for statewide tourism promotion.
“It recognizes (Letchworth State Park) as a destination in our region,” said President Scott Gardner of the Chamber of Commerce. “We are going to use this to elevate the ‘experience Letchworth’ idea to national and international attention, leveraging assets like the Autism Nature Trail as that one-of-a-kind outdoor recreation destination and experience that it is, almost on a global scale.”
Although specifically mentioning Letchworth State Park, the funding will also generate economic opportunities for the surrounding area.
Planning is still underway, but the Chamber will be reaching out to the park, local and regional attractions, businesses and event organizers to create a comprehensive list and materials to support the effort across the area.
“It’s Wyoming County that’s applying for it, but it’s the Letchworth State Park area that we’re really talking about and working to raise its profile further,” Gardner said.
Letchworth State Park has gained an increasing profile over the past decade, including being voted in 2015 as the USA Today Readers’ Choice Award for Best State Park winner.
The park attracts tourists nationally and across the globe and has also been used for television and movie productions and commercials.
In the meantime, the $250,000 awarded to the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will be used for a five-county project aimed at increasing engagement in international markets. That includes highlighting nature parks green spaces and outdoor recreation.
Genesee County Chamber of Commerce President Brian Cousins said the chamber learned about the award Tuesday afternoon.
“We are very excited to receive additional regional funding from Empire State Development to promote tourism throughout our four-county area ...” said Cousins. “We have always provided a family-friendly getaway to a highly diverse visitor base, while showcasing what our area has to offer. Our outdoor recreation and activities are an extreme asset for our community, creating a relaxing and easy getaway. We are appreciative of the support and proud to showcase our region to a wide array of visitors.”
The chamber’s application on behalf of the four-county “Fresh Air Adventures” collaboration focused on areas of need that best-aligned with the goals of New York State tourism office. For Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, and Allegany counties, its application primarily focused on rebuilding the international visitor base as well as domestic and international group travel.
Formerly known as “The Country Byways of Greater Niagara and The Finger Lakes” the longstanding collaboration between the four counties was rebranded to Fresh Air Adventures — New York’s Falls to Finger Lakes. The rebrand work was completed with the launch of FreshAirAdventuresNY.com in July 2020. The counties work together to maximize visitation and economic impact to each from domestic and international visitors through shared marketing, Cousins said.
“The regional collaboration will use these funds to expand our marketing capabilities beyond northeast domestic, leisure visitors as we seek to rebuild international visitation from Canada, among other key international markets. Additionally, this grant will provide the necessary funding to also rebuild the domestic and international group travel that was lost due to COVID,” Cousins said.
The chamber said the collaborative marketing program primarily focuses on:
n Outdoor recreation sites and activities, green spaces;
n Small towns and villages, quaint downtowns, boutique lodging;
n Agritourism — craft beverage, farm-to-table; and
n Family-kid-friendly experiences.