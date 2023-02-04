Invasive species legislation introduced

Photo courtesy of USDA An adult emerald ash borer feeds on a leaf. The beetles eat only ash trees, and they have killed millions of them in North America.

 Jian Duan

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced in Congress is geared to provide more funding for invasive species abatement programs run by the federal government.

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, introduced the “Stamp Out Invasive Species Act,” which would direct the U.S. Postal Service to issue a special stamp for two years, with net proceeds from the stamp going to the Department of Agriculture and Department of Interior for programs to combat invasive species.

