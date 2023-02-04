WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced in Congress is geared to provide more funding for invasive species abatement programs run by the federal government.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, introduced the “Stamp Out Invasive Species Act,” which would direct the U.S. Postal Service to issue a special stamp for two years, with net proceeds from the stamp going to the Department of Agriculture and Department of Interior for programs to combat invasive species.
Environmental experts and advocates have long warned that invasive species can wreak havoc on native ecosystems, and there are only more invasive species coming to the United States every year, with abatement projects taking many years and significant investments to be successful.
In the north country, invasive species like the emerald ash borer beetle have begun attacking ash trees, round goby fish have taken root in waterways like the St. Lawrence River, and wild parsnips, with their skin-burning sap, have sprouted along roadways and fields.
There are an estimated 50,000 nonnative animal and plant species in the U.S., with abatement programs and damage costing up to $100 billion annually, according to a report.
“Invasive species are a threat to our ecosystems nationwide and the Stamp Out Invasive Species Act will provide much-needed funding for federal agencies to address this ongoing problem,” Timothy Mihuc, professor of environmental science at SUNY Plattsburgh, said in a statement.
