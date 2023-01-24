ROCHESTER — A number of local public works projects will be honored Thursday when the American Public Works Association (APWA) Genesee Valley Branch meets for its annual awards luncheon at the RIT Inn and Conference Center.
Town of Batavia Park Road project, started and finished in 2022 has won a Project of the Year Transportation Award.
The APWA notes it took the combined efforts of the town of Batavia and Batavia Downs/Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation, city of Batavia, state Department of Transportation representatives and nearly 16 years of perseverance to make Park Road a safe pedestrian friendly link to the homes, businesses, hotels and restaurants in the area. The project began at the intersection of Lewiston Road and goes north for about 1.1 miles. Construction was completed by CATCO with the town providing the project a administration and Ravi Engineering providing the engineer in charge and construction inspection.
The final design provides many traffic-calming features to slow traffic and provide a safe pedestrian crossing such as; speed humps on either side of the main pedestrian crossing and a 25-foot-wide raised table pedestrian crossing so elderly patrons don’t have to negotiate curbs or ADA ramps, rapid flash beacons on either side of crossing also alert drivers to the crossing. A 10-foot-wide sidewalk with up-lite trees create an aesthetically pleasing “promenade” connecting the parking area to the main entrance. Fourteen-foot-wide travel lanes with streetlights were also added to slow and control traffic access points and increase pedestrian visibility and safety since Batavia Downs operates nearly 20 hours a day. Custom lite bollards were added to the main pedestrian crosswalk to control access and 14-foot-tall wayfinding “light sticks” were added to the parking area access points to assist visitors in finding the entrance and exit to and from the parking areas.
After nearly 16 years, the project finally began construction in the spring of 2022. With the $ 4.1 million dollar project nearly complete now, the community is delighted at the transformation of the corridor. Traffic travel speeds have been reduced, pedestrian safety has been improved and the new corridor provides a welcoming environment for visit ors.
Dick Mack Contractor of the Year Award
Stephen R. Morsch of Morsch Pipeline, Inc. in Avon is the winner of the Dick Mack Contractor of the Year Award, given to a construction company, a superintendent, a foreman or an employee of a construction company that best exemplifies integrity and professionalism while completing difficult tasks, assignments and projects.
Project of the Year for Small Cities/Rural Communities
High Lake Ontario water levels in 2017 and 2019 eroded the shoreline adjacent to Lakeshore Road in the town of Carlton. Lakeshore Road, owned and maintained by Orleans County. The county received grant funding from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to address the approximately 1,550 feet of compromised shoreline. The project was constructed by Keeler Construction, a local Orleans County contractor. The total project was valued at $2 million, of which 95% was paid for through the REDI program.
The groundbreaking for the $2 million Lakeshore Road Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative was on July 26, 2021. It was aimed at helping mitigate the flooding and erosion that hammered lakeshore homes and businesses. Lakeshore Road was a major thoroughfare with numerous residences and was one of the main routes to Point Breeze, state officials said at the time. Wave and horizontal ice pressure had eroded the bluff adjacent to the road, creating a hazardous situation for the roadway, public utilities, and private property.
Public Works Project of the Year, Structures SC and DC
Dow Road Bridge: The Dow Road Bridge in Livingston County was originally built in the mid 1920s. The bridge was originally built in 1925 with subsequent rehabilitations in 1952 and 1993. The existing bridge was considered historic due to its rolled beam construction. For replacement, various ways to streamline design along the way were considered including focusing on building a project within the ROW and staying out of the water to limit permitting. The design team also reviewed alternatives anticipating materials delays due to the pandemic. Final design included reusing available Tappan‐Zee panels and using precast blocks for wingwalls. This greatly reduced lead time for most of the materials, which proved essential with many pandemic related disruptions to the supply chain. The final outcome was a project bid well under engineer’s estimate ($609,000) and construction completed in 13 weeks.
Yates Town Park: Due to high water levels in the great lakes from 2017 through 2019, the shoreline of the park experienced some heavy erosion, causing the park to close for the safety of the public the APWA’s project information stated. In 2019 the town of Yates was able to install stone stabilization along the town’s 600-foot shoreline to stop the significant erosion along the shoreline. In late 2019, the town began to apply for additional state funds to improve the resilience of the town park and to improve the accessibility of the lake to their residence.
In 2020 the town was notified that it was awarded a $2,400,000 grant through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Grant program (REDI). Through the REDI Grant,the Town was able to transform its small unknown 5-acre park into a jewel for the community to gather around. As part of the design, the town was able to: install walk paths, improve drainage in flooded areas, remove diseased trees while planting new vegetation and gardens, install lakefront access through a concrete ramp structure, install a pier to view the lake, improve parking and installed an open pavilion with ADA compliant bathrooms and a handicap-accessible playground. The design of the park took inspiration from the Town Park Committee and was able to bring in components throughout the design to make the park accessible to all ages and a diverse population that exists within the town of Yates.