BATAVIA — Two Rochester men face charges after they allegedly stole a car and then thousands of dollars in merchandise from a store before leading police on a chase Saturday.
Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a larceny just after noon.
The suspects fled in a car that was stolen earlier from a location in the town of Alabama.
State police along with Genesee County sheriff’s deputies and city police pursued the car from Batavia to Oakfield before the driver turned around and fled back into Batavia.
The pursuit ended when the stolen car went off the road on North Street and crashed in a field.
State police charged Devante M. Wells, 27, and Jalen I. Brown, 22, with third-degree grand larceny.
Wells also was charged with two counts of first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Brown was charged with DWI by drugs, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Both men were issued appearance tickets and are to appear in towns of Batavia and Alabama courts at a later date.