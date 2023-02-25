WARSAW — The Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center is slated to receive $497,736 over the course of four years to help meet the area’s mental health needs.
The funding is through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Mental Health Services. It will allow R-AHEC to offer no-cost Mental Health First Aid Training in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
R-AHEC has been providing MHFA training since 2022 with funds from Wyoming Foundation and the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation. It has trained 221 individuals in youth and adult MHFA.
MHFA is an international, evidence-based program that teaches people to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.
Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist with minor and/or major medical issues, MHFA prepares participants to interact with people experiencing mental health challenges and crises. Mental Health First Aiders learn a “5-step Action Plan” which guides them through reaching out and offering appropriate support.
“Never has it been more important for our communities to talk about mental health and substance use,” said Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, in a news release. “This program is breaking down barriers and stigma so that together we can learn how to better support one another. Without mental health, there is no health.”
R-AHEC will offer MHFA to approximately 200 people annually through this funding, providing them with the skills and resources they need. Training will be offered to the public and focus on participants from specific groups such as veterans, law enforcement, educators, parents, caregivers, first aid responders, and healthcare workforce.
R-AHEC has six partners for this project; Clarity in Allegany County, Spectrum in Wyoming County, and the Departments of Mental Health/Hygiene in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, and Orleans Counties.
“Since taking the Mental Health First Aid training with R-AHEC myself and my staff have utilized the skills we were taught numerous times. Having these skills and knowing how to seek more help if needed give us peace of mind and confidence as we go about our day-to-day, knowing that we have the tools we need should we encounter a mental health challenge or crisis,” said Jessica Hibbard, Associate Dean of Library and Academic Support Services at Genesee Community College. “The instructors were informative and engaging and the curriculum was designed with inclusivity in mind, which was very appreciated. This training should be mandatory for anyone working with the general public.”
Those interested in more information, taking MHFA training, or partnering to provide the training may contact Krysta Smith at (585) 786-6278 or email ksmith@r-ahec.org.
R-AHEC’s mission is “to improve health and healthcare through education.”
The agency is part of the National Area Health Education Center Program. It’s headquartered in Warsaw and serves a 12-county region.
