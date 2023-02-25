R-AHEC receives mental health funds

WARSAW — The Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center is slated to receive $497,736 over the course of four years to help meet the area’s mental health needs.

The funding is through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Mental Health Services. It will allow R-AHEC to offer no-cost Mental Health First Aid Training in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1