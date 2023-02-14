Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Western New York has found someone to love him for the little devil he is.
This 26-pound French bulldog went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a “fire-breathing demon” that is a “whole jerk-not even half.”
The plea for his adoption ended with, “Give us a call at 716-731-4368 ext 301 if you’re that crazy.”
The tongue-in-cheek description and images of this bad-boy with an angel face took off as Ralphie’s story was quickly shared far and wide over the internet, reaching publications around the world.
While he’s a cute, little dog with a toothy grin, Ralphie also has a lot of “less than desirable traits.”
“At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog,” Niagara SPCA said in a Jan. 17 Facebook post. “People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case.”
In a later update, the shelter said that while staff “used humor to help make his behaviors more palatable for public consumption,” Ralphie’s situation was no joke.
“His only saving grace is he is small and has some obedience training,” Niagara SPCA said. “He really needs a no nonsense owner. Otherwise, there may be no hope for him.”
Now, less than a month after the shelter’s first post, Ralphie has found a new home with an owner who loves him very much.
“Ralphie the terror” was adopted Feb. 2, according to the shelter.
Two days later, after giving his new mom space to adjust and time to ensure there were no early injury reports, the shelter provided an update on their “favorite devil.”
His owner said she’s in love with him and describes him as amazing.
“I was literally questioning where the name ‘Demon Dog’ came from.. & then I saw a few things...,” she told the shelter staff. “Although, i’m pretty convinced it’s nothing we can’t work on and get figured out!”
That’s because she’s already discovered what she considers her “secret training treat” — hot dogs that she slices and dries out in the microwave.
She admits that Ralphie is a “nipper,” and she gets the impression that he knows it’s a problem.
“We have ALOT OF ‘REINFORCEMENT CHATS,’” she said in the post.
He’s getting used to potty training, though he does prefer to go poop on the carpet (it’s really cold outside, so his owner said she can’t blame him).
“All in all… He is amazing, and He found A HAPPY PLACE with me because he saved me as much as I saved him,” Ralphie’s owner said. “I feel blessed!”
