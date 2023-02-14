Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ finds a forever home

Tribune News Service Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ — a 26-pound French bulldog — went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a ‘fire-breathing demon.’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Western New York has found someone to love him for the little devil he is.

This 26-pound French bulldog went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a “fire-breathing demon” that is a “whole jerk-not even half.”

