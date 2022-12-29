New York state forest rangers and officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation were among the many who helped during the Blizzard of 2022.
Rangers and officers were sent to Genesee, Erie, St. Lawrence and Sullivan counties during the three-day storm.
In Genesee County, rangers checked on 39 disabled vehicles, using four-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles.
Nine stranded people were rescued and three people were taken by rangers to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
On Christmas, rangers checked on more than 60 disabled vehicles in Genesee.
