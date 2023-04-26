WARSAW — William A. Snyder was looking at the possibility of spending the rest of his life in state prison after he was arrested Dec. 28.
Instead, he received probation.
While most people would take advantage of that break, Snyder didn’t.
He lasted five days on probation before he was arrested. He was arrested two more times after that.
Now, Snyder is on his way to state prison for at least six years.
Snyder, 54, of Saltvale Road and a “sexually violent offender” on the state sex offender registry, had been accused of holding a woman captive at her village of Perry house and repeatedly raping and sodomizing her for more than two days.
The charges? First-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act by force and first-degree kidnapping, all class B violent felony offenses. He also was charged with felony criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection barring him from contact with the woman.
Snyder had already served a five-year prison term for sexually assaulting the same woman in 2008.
The case against Snyder fell apart, however.
First Assistant District Attorney Vincent A. Hemming said the victim, now 65, recanted her allegations that Snyder sexually attacked her.
The District Attorney’s Office was forced to withdraw the most serious charges against Snyder.
Hemming said Snyder still faced a felony count of criminal contempt of court. Even though the victim recanted, Snyder was still at her home in violation of the order.
On Feb. 9, Snyder appeared in Wyoming County Court, where he was given a deal: Plead guilty to felony contempt and be placed on one year of interim probation. If successful, Snyder would be allowed to withdraw his plea and plead to a lesser charge and avoid a possible state prison term.
Hemming said that five days later, however, Snyder was arrested by village of Warsaw police and charged with first-degree criminal contempt of court, aggravated family offense and resisting arrest after he had contact with the woman.
Snyder on March 9 again appeared in County Court, where he waived indictment on new charges and pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, with an agreed upon sentence of two to four years, Hemming said.
The sentence would run concurrent to any sentence Judge Michael Mohun imposed on the initial contempt conviction.
Snyder still wasn’t done.
On March 22 he was charged with aggravated family offense for contacting the woman from jail.
On April 17 he was charged again.
That was enough for Mohun, who on Thursday nixed the plea deal and sentenced Snyder to four to eight years for aggravated family offense and two to four years of contempt.
Mohun ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Snyder will serve six to 12 years.