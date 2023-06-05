BATAVIA — Smiles, celebration, diplomas and tears.
Sunday’s graduation ceremonies weren’t an end, as retiring Principal Wade Bianco advised Notre Dame High School’s Class of 2023. “Commencement” means beginning and the graduates were embarking on paths that will see them make their mark on the world.
“You have the skills, the resilience and the talent to be anybody you want to be,” he said during the afternoon that saw the 37 students mark one of life’s major milestones.
And the Class of 2023 has racked up exceptional achievements: An overall 88.71 average for the class as a whole, along with more than $3.71 million in scholarships and a reputation for athletic excellence.
Family members hugged the graduates — some sharing tears — over the course of the ceremony and beyond.
The students had lined up about an hour earlier in the St. Joseph’s School cafeteria, with the commencement set for the adjacent St. Joseph’s Church. They sat for photographs in their caps and gowns, and received last-minute instructions.
This year’s valedictorian is Brenna Munn, with Maylee Green and Aaron Treleavan as co-salutatorians. Bianco said their grade point averages had been separated by mere tenths of a point.
Munn plans to attend King’s College in Wilkes Barre, Pa. where she will embark on a five-year program to become a physician assistant.
Her speech focused on setting one’s goals high and not giving up, as the classmates move forward with the goals and values they’ve learned. She noted the pride, excitement and even a bit of fear as they meet the milestone. Some of their paths will involve college while others might include the military or serving their community.
Standing at the podium, Munn said she realized there’s nothing to fear.
“What matters now is the impact the class makes on the world,” she said. “We will no longer roam our school’s hallways ... These small steps we are about take are the building blocks of the lives we make for ourselves.”
Green said before the ceremony that she’ll attend Manhattan College to pursue a chemical engineering, with a concentration in cosmetics.
Sports and homecoming are among her favorite memories, she said — sports because the class prides itself on its athletics has contributed greatly.
“Homecoming is another great thing because our school’s so small,” she said. “We all come together and we all have a good time competing in each class.” She’ll miss the family environment and friendships.
Treleavan will study physics at Hartwick College in Oneonta, where he will also be on its football and track units.
“In today’s world a lot of people don’t always follow through with what they say,” he said. “The biggest way to make sure you show who you are is to always do what you say and stick to your word.”
Treleavan said he’ll definitely miss the sports the most — playing with his classmates in the competitions. “It’s a bond that can’t be broken,” he said.
Becoming independent and pursuing what he wants is exciting but he’ll need to leave a lot of people behind, which is the scary part.
Typical stuff for a new beginning as the graduating class prepares enters and embraces its future.
Bianco had talked beforehand about the advice he was about to share.
“You are the new leaders in the beginning of your new life,” he said. “Because ‘commencement’ means ‘beginning.’ Go forth and spread joy because there’s way too much hate being spread.”