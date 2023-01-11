BATAVIA — Marshall Tucker Band. Skid Row. Herman’s Hermits.
A variety of acts are set to highlight the area’s soundscape as Rockin’ the Downs returns to Batavia Downs for the sixth year this summer.
The concerts, presented by Pepsi, will take place outside on the racetrack with eight Friday dates, starting in July and running into August.
“Last year we had a great lineup — best lineup we had so far, but we’re going to beat that this year,” said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “We had the largest crowds ever.”
Kicking off the series on Friday, June 23 is Almost Queen.
The Ultimate Queen Tribute show delivers a live performance, showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes, Batavia Downs officials said in a news release. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the Queen experience.
Almost Queen was the first post-pandemic concert to take place at Batavia Downs in June 2021 and played to a packed house.
Next up on June 30, Batavia Downs welcomes back Get the Led Out.
One of the best attended concerts from last year, the group of professional musicians is passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin, making it their mission to bring the studio recordings of the Zep to life on stage.
Songs performed by the band could include Led Zeppelin hits like “Black Dog,” “Immigrant Song,” “Stairway to Heaven” and many others.
Making his debut on July 7 is country artist Craig Morgan.
Morgan has charted 17 times on the Billboard Country Charts including “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and “Redneck Yacht Club.” Morgan’s new album, God, Family, Country has just been released along with his memoir.
Opening for Craig Morgan will be Drake White.
Rocking the stage on July 14 are heavy metal rockers Skid Row.
After forming in New Jersey in 1986, the band has performed all over the world with hard guitars and a unique songwriting style. They’ll be performing their hits.
On July 21, Batavia Downs welcomes back Southern Rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band.
MTB will bring their 40 years of hits to Batavia Downs with hit singles like “Heard It In a Love Song” and “Take The Highway.” The Marshall Tucker Band has earned seven gold and three platinum albums.
Performing on July 28 is the returning Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.
Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary sixties pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include, “I’m Into Something Good” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter.”
The Grass Roots will once again open for Peter Noone. Last year’s concert featuring both artists saw one of the largest concert crowds in Batavia Downs History.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform Aug. 4.
As a renowned former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time, Felder has helped write and perform many iconic classics.
His 2008 memoir was a New York Times best seller. Felder will perform solo and Eagles’ hits.
Closing out the series on Friday, Aug. 11 is Mike DelGuidice and the Big Shot Horns.
A recording artist, singer and songwriter who is currently on tour with Billy Joel, DelGuidice has wowed audiences across America with his voice and musicianship. DelGuidice and the Big Shot horns enjoyed a standing ovation after each of their last five songs during last year’s concert series. DelGuidice and his band play all of Billy Joel’s big hits along with other renditions of classic rock songs.
Tickets for all eight concerts will be available only at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning 10 a.m. today.
“I want to stress how important it is to get the tickets at only BataviaConcerts.com because last year we did run into a problem of people buying them, trying to re-sell them. Frankly gouging people,” Wojtaszek said. “We try to make it a point here to make this an affordable concert series. It’s very important to give back to the community, and give them the opportunity to come here at a reasonable price, listen to live music and enjoy themselves.”
Tickets this year will range from $15 to $75. Season tickets are also back and will go on sale for general admission, VIP and premium sections.
Until Feb. 8, tickets purchased online for the general admission section will only be $10. Concertgoers will still receive $10 in Free Play on show day with this ticket.
Concerts are held rain or shine. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.