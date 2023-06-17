Ready to roll

ALBION — Village summer recreation activities start in a little over a week and Recreation Director John Grillo says a couple of the new ones are pickleball and disc golf. That being said, they’re both in the planning stages.
“That is not done yet. We’re anticipating to get a pickleball court. We do have the equipment and we can put the equipment on a temporary court,” said Grillo, who has worked in the program for about 50 years. “The official court by the pavilion is not up yet. The disc golf is in its first year. This will be the first summer.
Grillo said he’s researched places that have disc golf.
“I basically wanted to get things into Bullard Park for a long time. I felt that Bullard Park would be a good place to have it — nine holes,” he said. “We just felt that people come to the park. They bring their discs ... I did see that quite a bit and I talked to some of those people and they said they would like to see it. I thought, ‘What the heck? We might as well just try to get a whole course and then maybe run some leagues or tournaments.”
Grillo said being a physical education teacher, he had some idea of disc golf. However, he did not know of the strategy involved.
“There’s a series of discs for real serious disc players and there’s some discs for the moderate ones who just want to play and not worry about the scores,” he said. “I would say I would get them more for the intermediate players. I think the interest is going to be very high.”
The director said a couple of years ago, he went to one of the directors of the Medina YMCA.
”He guided me through some of the ideas and we worked together in getting a grant for the whole program, the insulation of it and everything, and the village did a great job putting it together.”
Grillo said he couldn’t recall the amount of the grant, but said it was enough to buy all the equipment needed.
We’re going to purchase the actual discs. Those discs will come out of the village recreation budget. I’d say we would start with three sets of discs and see how the interest grows and move on from there,” Grillo said. “We do have a handful of people right now who are looking forward to some leagues and competition. We are going to branch out and advertise the fact that we have a league. Right now we’re setting it up for rec use only. I think we could start getting a league this summer or fall.
“I’m going to start with some of the experienced people that have (disc golf) knowledge that I’m in touch with. They’re going to get in contact with their friends. We’re probably going to start small and then go from there,” he said.
In general, the village parks open June 26 and conclude Aug. 4. At Bullard Park, on Route 31 east of the village, the supervised park hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The rec program will provide proper supervision, safety, all types of recreational games, educational activities, fun fitness activities and special events to boys and girls in the village and surrounding areas.
There is a splash pad, walking trail, gaga pit, ball fields, picnic areas, amphitheater.
Parents are encouraged to attend registration during the first week of the Summer Parks Program to meet the supervisors. The supervisors are Javon Jones, Nicholas Andrews, Faith Bennett, Nick Harling, Amari Jones, Hailey Crawford, Miranda Smith, Emily Harling and Nikki Creasey,
Parents must bring their child’s immunization records to registration or their child will not be able to attend.
The Summer Parks Program follows all New York State Safe Parks Program rules and regulations
No fees will be charged for the summer program. Donations will be accepted.
Arts and Crafts Director Miranda Smith will be doing fun crafts throughout the summer program. Grillo said he hired her earlier this year.
“This is my first summer with the village. My cousin, Mike Beach, messaged me and asked if I wanted to work for the village and that they needed an art director,” Smith said. “I’m going to college for art teaching, so it’s right up my alley.”
After the summer ends, Smith, who graduated from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor of fine arts degree will go there again for her master’s in art education.
Grillo said the Village Board has bee very supportive of the rec program.
“We’ve had people from Genesee County come in for it. That’s a huge program for the summer,” he said.
Come and enjoy the Splash Pad and all the improved facilities at the park, Grillo said.
I have been the village of Albion recreation director for around 50 years,” he said. “I still have a passion to help children grow and to provide a fun and safe summer for them. I enjoy using my experience as a recreation director, teacher and coach to help young adults learn from this profession. I am very fond of Albion and want to see Albion become a well-rounded community.”