WARSAW — Rebecca Ryan of Warsaw was re-elected Tuesday as chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors amid opposition.
Despite Ryan’s re-election, not all the supervisors supported the measure.
Supervisors from Castile, Eagle, Gainesville, Genesee Falls and rcade all voted “no” for Ryan’s confirmation, causing the final tally to be 1,141 “aye” and 458 “no” in a weighted vote based on town populations.
The vote took place during the county’s annual organizational meeting.
“I think there is a bunch of questionable decisions made in 2022,” said Arcade Supervisor Doug Berwanger after the meeting in why he voted “no” for Ryan. “Especially regarding the hospital.”
A major controversy surrounding the Wyoming County Community Health System erupted last February when the facility decided not to renew popular Dr. Paul Mason’s contract. The hospital’s financial status also came into question amid staffing shortages and departures.
A series of sometimes-heated meetings lasted through spring, both at the hospital and at the Board of Supervisors itself.
David Kobis was appointed in May as the hospital’s new chief executive officer. He replaced former CEO Joseph McTernan, who died in January 2022 after a sudden health issue.
Ryan was first elected as the Board of Supervisors chairwoman in September 2020.
In Ryan’s state of the county address, she said while Wyoming County saw many accomplishments in 2022, they also saw many losses as well. She spoke of the loss of former Gainesville Supervisor Dave Tallman, McTernan, and Richard Leppowski, one of the highway department’s best men.
Sheriff Gregory Rudolph, Treasurer Cheryl Mayer and Public Defender Norm Effman all have retired as well.
Despite this, Ryan said Wyoming County is “now the proud owners of the Agriculture and Business Center property which is now also the new home to Buildings and Grounds and Veterans Services. Veterans Services has also completed the new grant funded pavilion for our veterans’ events during the warmer months.”
Bennington has a new historically renovated covered bridge, with the old one becoming a new fixture at the fairgrounds. Wyoming County also completed the new entryway to the county building adding security and efficiency for visitors. Renovations also have been completed at Public Health.
In 2022 the COVID pandemic State of Emergency also ended.
“We look forward to getting life back to pre-pandemic times, but always keeping lessons learned in mind,” Ryan said. “There is much to do 2023 and beyond to deal with the lingering effects of the virus and the mandated lock-downs. We have seen an increase in mental issues exacerbated by the isolation that occurred in that dark time. We have also lost many small businesses, but look forward to new ones taking their place soon.”
Ryan said the hospital was most impacted by COVID through the loss of revenue, huge increase in expenses due to supply and labor costs.
“COVID took its toll on our most experienced and dedicated healthcare workers causing many to retire or seek other careers,” she said. “To those who have left, you are greatly missed, to those who remain, we are deeply grateful.”
Ryan said looking forward to 2023, Wyoming County is facing many challenges; inflation, supply and labor shortages, and new regulations and mandates coming from Albany. But, she said she has come to know over the years that with every new challenge come new opportunities.
One other significant change occurred during Tuesday’s meeting: Supervisor Jerry Davis of Covington wasn’t nominated or voted vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Instead Java Supervisor Vanessa McCormick was nominated and unanimously approved with the exception of Supervisor Michael Roche of Eagle, who abstained. Davis had served as vice chairman or chairman for the past two decades.