BATAVIA — If this month is February, most of this week hasn’t felt like it.
Temperatures reached into the balmy 60s on Wednesday afternoon at a time when they’re usually in the 20s or 30s, or even colder.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — If this month is February, most of this week hasn’t felt like it.
Temperatures reached into the balmy 60s on Wednesday afternoon at a time when they’re usually in the 20s or 30s, or even colder.
The warmth easily broke a long-standing record in Rochester, with a high temperature of 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The previous record of 61 degrees had been set in 1949.
The record followed several days of unseasonably warm temperatures across the GLOW region. It gave area residents a chance to shed the heavy coats and boots more typical of this time of year.
Snow accumulations on the ground have also all-but-disappeared.
Winter is set to return briefly today, according to the NWS.
A wintry mix of precipitation is expected with a chance of snow to follow. Temperatures will range from 18 to 26 degrees.
It’s expected the warmth will then return this weekend, although not quite as unseasonable as before.
High temperatures in the high 30s to mid-40s are expected, with a high of 45 degrees predicted Sunday, according to the NWS. Saturday’s expected to be sunny with Sunday somewhat cloudier.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.