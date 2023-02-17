Record-breaking warmth

A runner takes advantage of 60-degree temperatures Wednesday in Centennial Park in Batavia. Warmer temperatures are expected to return this weekend.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — If this month is February, most of this week hasn’t felt like it.

Temperatures reached into the balmy 60s on Wednesday afternoon at a time when they’re usually in the 20s or 30s, or even colder.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1