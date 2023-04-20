Event seeks to recruit firefighters

MARK GUTMAN/DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTO Firefighters battle a blaze in Perry. Area fire departments will be looking to recruit needed volunteers on Saturday.

WARSAW — Once again, fire departments in Wyoming County will have a strong showing during this weekend’s annual effort to recruit volunteer firefighters throughout the state.

You can meet Sparky the Fire Dog in Warsaw, put on turnout gear and operate a hose line in Gainesville and have Smoke in the Valley barbecue in Wyoming.

