WARSAW — Once again, fire departments in Wyoming County will have a strong showing during this weekend’s annual effort to recruit volunteer firefighters throughout the state.
You can meet Sparky the Fire Dog in Warsaw, put on turnout gear and operate a hose line in Gainesville and have Smoke in the Valley barbecue in Wyoming.
In all, 12 volunteer fire departments are having open houses for Firefighters Association of the State of New York’s 14th annual RecruitNY campaign.
Departments in Genesee, Livingston and Orleans also will be participating.
The campaign aims to increase membership at volunteer fire departments.
“This year’s annual RecruitNY campaign comes at a time when we are in need of volunteer firefighters the most,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “We invite all New Yorkers to head down to their local departments and see what being a volunteer firefighter is all about. This weekend is a great time to meet neighbors who are volunteer firefighters and learn about how rewarding it is to help the community.”
Members of the public are invited to visit their local firehouses, where volunteer firefighters will be conducting tours of their facilities, demonstrating firefighting techniques and allowing visitors to try on turnout gear. These activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service. Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, including families with children.
In all, 19 volunteer fire departments in GLOW have signed on to participate this weekend. Others may be having an open house and FASNY suggests checking with your local departments.
Here is a list of departments:
n Town of Batavia: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the station at 8382 Lewiston Rd.
n Pavilion: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with ice cream, popcorn and drinks, an Easter Egg hunt for children 8 and unde at 10, demonstrations and “goody bags.”
n Caledonia: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with demonstrations, bounce house and hot dog sale by Explorer Post 4027.
n Leicester: 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
n Livonia: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
n Nunda: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with Nunda Ambulance Corp, police department and Sheriff’s Department with a free carseat safety check from 9 to noon.
WYOMING (All events are Saturday)
n County Emergency Management Services: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 151 North Main St., Warsaw.
n Bliss: Noon to 2 p.m. with demonstrations.
n Gainesville: 1 to 6 p.m. with demontrations, potential members can wear gear and participate in demonstrations, hot dogs, burgers and fries and free truck rides.
n North Java: Noon to 3 p.m.
n Perry: 10 to 4 p.m. with open house and barbecue.
n Perry Center: 1 to 3 p.m.
n Pike: 11 to 2 p.m. with demonstrations.
n Strykersville: 1 to 3 p.m. with demonstrations and snacks.
n Varysburg: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hots and hamburgers.
n Warsaw: Noon to 5 p.m., with fire truck and aerial rides, Sparky the Fire Dog and a car seat check by Sheriff’s Department.
n Wyoming: 10 to 4 p.m. with BBQ and demonstrations.
