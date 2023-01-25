Reducing the stigma

The Genesee County Health Department and GOW Opioid Task Force sponsored a “Reducing Stigma in Our Communities” training on Jan. 18. From left are presenter Diana Padilla, Emily Penrose and Paul Pettit of the health department, Christen Foley of the task force and Jennifer Rowan of the health department.

Attitudes toward substance use disorder and words that reflect those attitudes can have a tremendous effect on the recovery process of those struggling with addiction.

“Stigma is defined as a mark of disgrace and that (disgrace) is a pretty powerful word,” said Diana Padilla, a longtime behavioral health specialist who was in Genesee County on Wednesday to present a training seminar for social workers and providers at the Alexander Recreation & Banquet Facility.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1