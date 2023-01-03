Sex offender charged in violent rape

Snyder

PERRY — A “sexually violent offender” on the state sex offender registery was jailed after he held a woman captive for more than two days and repeatedly raped and sodomized her, village police said.

William A. Snyder, 54, of Saltvale Road in Middlebury was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with first-degree rape by force, first-degree criminal sexual act by force, first-degree kidnapping, all class B violent felonies punishable by up to 25 years to life, and felony criminal contempt of court.

