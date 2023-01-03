PERRY — A “sexually violent offender” on the state sex offender registery was jailed after he held a woman captive for more than two days and repeatedly raped and sodomized her, village police said.
William A. Snyder, 54, of Saltvale Road in Middlebury was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with first-degree rape by force, first-degree criminal sexual act by force, first-degree kidnapping, all class B violent felonies punishable by up to 25 years to life, and felony criminal contempt of court.
Police charged Snyder on an active warrant.
He is accused of violating an order of protection by going to a 65-year-old woman’s house in the village, holding her against her will for more than two days and raping and sodomizing her, resulting in injuries to the woman, police said.
Snyder was arraigned and committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail.
Snyder is a Level 2 sexually violent offender on the state registry for a 2008 conviction in Erie County.
He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse by force on a 51-year-old woman. It is believed she is the same woman Snyder allegedly raped in Perry.
Snyder was sentenced to five years in state prison for that conviction.
