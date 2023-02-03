WARSAW — Sign-ups are underway for the Wyoming County Business Accelerator Academy.
The WCBAA is an interactive program allowing owners to take a step back from working in their business to spend some valuable time working on their business, organizers said in a news release.
Business owners and strategic decision-makers who have a passion for growth will expect to:
n Develop new business strategies and tactics to promote growth and profitability.
n Identify their businesses’ distinct competitive advantage and tap into new markets.
n Hear from a digital marketing expert and increase their online marketing.
n Learn how strategic thinking can dramatically improve business performance.
Participants will experience an engaging and energizing program in a small class setting facilitated by two local experienced entrepreneurs. The program will use presentations, subject matter experts, and in-class activities.
“The focus is to help business owners discover opportunities and develop a business playbook that will keep them moving forward,” said Program Manager Jennifer Tyczka.
The Wyoming County Business Accelerator Academy begins April 5. It will run for four weeks from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Wyoming County Agriculture and Business Center on 36 Center St.
“The Wyoming County Business Center is committed to continuing to provide programs that are geared to supporting the development and growth of businesses in Wyoming County,” said President Jim Pierce of the Wyoming County Business Center. “I encourage every business owner — whether you are established or just starting — to visit the Wyoming County Economic Development website wycoida.org for resources available.”
The Wyoming County Business Accelerator Academy is sponsored and supported by the Wyoming County Business Center, Inc. Board of Directors and the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors. Program funding resources are provided by the Marjorie and Charles Van Arsdale Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Key Bank.
To learn more about the program and the current class schedule visit wycoida.org or contact Jennifer Tyczka at the Wyoming County Business Center at (585) 786-3764 or email jtyczka@wycoida.org
