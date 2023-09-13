ALBION — Nearly 3,000 people died in the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
And from the biggest cities to the smallest towns nationwide, they have not been forgotten.
Orleans County Chief Coroner Scott Schmidt was at the scene at the time — part of a specialized team of responders helping identify human remains. He joined responders and the community Monday evening to remember those who lost their lives 22 years earlier.
Schmidt thanked those who joined local police and firefighters around the local 9/11 memorial and the flag.
“Thank you for taking time out of your lives to be here, to participate and remember together the 22nd anniversary of the tragic attacks on America by people who didn’t like us because we were not like them,” he said.
Schmidt is also an intermittent employee of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, serving with the National Disaster Medical System as a training officer and member of the federal Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team.
“I, as well as upwards of a thousand of my brothers and sisters, spent several weeks down in New York City, helping to identify victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, as well as those folks in Arlington at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pa.,” he said. “Some of my brothers ... are from around this state and area also members of DMORT, Region 2, which responded to 9/11. We’re here tonight to remember and to also support us, the communities involved in this tragedy, not only here in Orleans County, but around the United States and around the world.”
Some of the DMORT Members served several deployments to Ground Zero.
“I’m truly honored to have them join us here on this somber day, along with my brothers and sisters from the fire service, EMS, law enforcement and corrections, to not only remember those who died, but those who responded to help the people in need,” he said.
Schmidt then gave the community some numbers to think about from the evening before the attacks 22 years ago. He noted 246 people went to sleep on Sept. 10, 2001 with plans to fly the next day; 2,606 who were going to work the next day; 343 firefighters and 60 police officers and eight paramedics who had shifts the next morning.
“Upon rising and starting their day, not one of them saw past 11 o’clock in the morning on Sept. 11, 2001. In one single moment, life would never be the same,” he said.
A total of 2,997 people became a memory on 9/11.
“For many, it represents the total amount of verified individuals who perished on Sept. 11, 2001,” Schmidt said. “Four full-sized aircraft were turned into weapons of mass destruction and killed 2,997 of our brothers and sisters, our friends, our fellow citizens, our family — 2,997, a number which we shall never forget ... as well as an additional 4,000 people who have died from 9/11-related illnesses. We shall never forget. We are all connected to one another through the simple fact that we are the same. We are all true equals.”
Orleans County Legislature Chairwoman Lynne Johnson asked who remembers the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“The enduring emotional power of the Sept. 11 attacks is clear: An overwhelming share of Americans who are old enough to recall that day, remember where they were, and what they were doing when they heard the horrifying news. In the two decades since 9/11, a badly shaken nation has come together in a spirit of sadness and patriotism. Yet an ever-growing number of younger Americans have no personal memory of that day, either because they were too young or not yet born. That is why we are here today, to remember and pass it on, so this great nation will never forget . . . EVER !” she said.
Shock, sadness, fear, anger. The 9/11 attacks inflicted a devastating emotional toll on all Americans, she said.
“But as horrible as the events of that day were, most Americans said they couldn’t stop watching the news coverage of the attacks. It was an era in which television was still the public’s dominant news source — and the televised images of death and destruction had a powerful impact,” Johnson said. “Fear was widespread, not just in the days immediately after the attacks, but throughout the fall of 2001 and beyond. We felt more afraid, more distrustful, and more vulnerable than ever before in the history of this ‘Land of the Free.’ The impacts of the Sept. 11 attacks were deeply felt and slow to dissipate.
“As we leave here today, we must never forget those who died at the hands of undeniably ungodly evil people. And we must never forget how tens of thousands of first responders from across the country ran ‘towards the danger’ to aid their fellow Americans at the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon, and the fields of Pennsylvania. The fateful events of that day forever changed our nation – and called on the bravery and selflessness of first responders as they faced unimaginable challenges,“ she said. “In many ways, 9/11 reshaped how Americans think of war and peace, their own personal safety, and their fellow citizens. Whether you lived the moments watching the horrors of that day, or if those who did have shared their own personal memories of that day with you, let us never to forget; never become complacent; and sadly never assume it will never happen again.”