Rep. assails ‘illegal’ migrant plan

BINGHAMTON — U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro joined state and county leaders Thursday criticizing a plan by Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to relocate migrants to upstate New York.
Within hours of Molinaro’s statement, members of the grassroots organization For the Many and local elected officials greeted two buses of asylum seekers at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh.
In a letter, the 19th District congressman called out Hochul and Adams for carrying out “an inhumane and illegal scheme” to export migrants to upstate New York hotels and urged them to stop.
Hochul issued an Executive Order in the remaining hours before Title 42 expires declaring a state of emergency in fearing that upstate towns will see an influx of migrants.
“Under New York State law, Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul’s scheme is illegal because there must be licensing and permitting by county and state authorities for hotels to become shelters,” Molinaro said in a statement. “County leaders have also complained that New York State and New York City have not provided them with proper resources or notice to compassionately care for this new population.”
Molinaro, a former Dutchess County executive, said that while New York City chose to be a sanctuary city, it does not give New York City the right or the authority to send migrants to other counties in the state without the proper funding, coordination and approval from those counties.
“As a former county executive, I know firsthand the incredibly difficult financial position counties are put in to run an efficient and compassionate government,” Molinaro said. “But drop hundreds of homeless migrants into a suburban or rural county without the proper resources or approvals, and you’re asking for a financial and logistical disaster.”
Molinaro wrote in his letter the state must approach issues of such importance with compassion and fairness and enact policies that treat all people with humanity and understanding.
“Transporting migrants to unknown cities that do not have the proper resources to care for such populations without notice is neither compassionate nor humane to those who live in these communities upstate and to those who are here illegally,” the congressman wrote.
Hochul is obligated to intervene because counties do not have the resources nor does New York City have the right to do this under state law, county regulation and local home rule, Molinaro wrote.
In Newburgh, elected officials stood with asylum seekers as For the Many rebuked anti-immigrant rhetoric.
“Today, our members stood with Newburgh elected officials to greet asylum seekers at the Crossroads Hotel,” For the Many Communications Leader Aaron Narraph Fernando said. “But for the past week, what should have been a positive environment for the Hudson Valley’s newest community members has been tarnished by fear-mongering.”
New York State has a rich tradition of welcoming immigrants, and from Buffalo to the east end of Long Island have seen incredible economic and cultural revitalization from the resettlement of refugees to these regions,” New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Murad Awawdeh said.