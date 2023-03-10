Repeat offender charged with burglary

Saddler

BATAVIA — A city man who has served three state prison terms, the last for repeated acts of domestic violence, has been charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a state benefits card, city police said.

John J. Saddler, 35, of South Main Street is accused of entering the home of a person with an order of protection against him, stealing the card and using it a local business.

