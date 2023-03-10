BATAVIA — A city man who has served three state prison terms, the last for repeated acts of domestic violence, has been charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a state benefits card, city police said.
John J. Saddler, 35, of South Main Street is accused of entering the home of a person with an order of protection against him, stealing the card and using it a local business.
Saddler was charged with second-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt of court, grand larceny and petit larceny.
Saddler in October was indicted on charges of felony aggravated family offense and criminal contempt of court and has been in and out of prison since 2006 when he was sentenced to a six-year term for assault and criminal possession of stolen property charges.
He also served a two-to-four year term for criminal mischief in 2015 and in 2020 was sentenced to 18 months to three years for criminal contempt of court.
Saddler was released June 14, 2021
His parole expired in March 2022.
Saddler was committed to Genesee County Jail on the latest charges.
