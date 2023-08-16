BATAVIA — A Batavia man with a 13-year history of domestic violence arrests, including attacking a pregnant woman and repeatedly violating orders of protection has been arrested again.
Joel D. Prouty, 37, is accused of punching a woman in the face and choking her into unconsciousness while at a residence in the city earlier this month.
City police arrived and Prouty jumped from a second-flood window and ran away. Patrols were unable to find him until Aug. 4, when police were again called to the residence for a report of a domestic disturbance.
This time Prouty allegedly fought with officers who were trying to take him into custody.
Prouty was charged with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.
Prouty has a long history of arrests for domestic violence, dating to at least 2012 when he was charged with attacking a pregnant woman when he lived in Oakfield.
Less that two weeks later he was charged with violating an order of protection against the woman.
He faced repeated felony charges for violating orders in 2013, 2015, 2019, 2020 and last year was charged with strangulation, assault and petit larceny for attacking a woman.
He served a one-to-three year term for felony contempt in 2015 but has avoided any state prison terms since.