BATAVIA — A Batavia woman, arrested and released with appearance tickets in February for repeatedly failing to appear in court on a variety of charges and for fighting with police. was finally jailed, city police said.
Latoya D. Jackson, 37, of East Main Street was taken into custody June 7 on three bench warrants from various arrests since June 2022.
Jackson, who has an extensive criminal history, was charged with failing to appear in court to answer charges of harassment and criminal contempt of court from incidents in June 2022 and with resisting arrest after her last arrest in February.
At that time, Jackson had been wanted on four outstanding warrants, including felony criminal contempt of court.
Despite the felony charge being eligible for bail, a judge released her again.
Jackson was jailed, however, after her June 7 arrest and remains in jail pending an appearance in City Court.
Jackson had previously served a state prison term for stabbing two people during a brawl on Liberty Street in 2013.
She was released early, violated parole and was returned to prison Aug. 6, 2018. She was released Nov. 20.
At the time of the stabbings in 2013, Jackson already had an extensive criminal history, including at least six arrests for fighting with police. One of those arrests came for punching a corrections officer in the face. She served a stint in jail for that conviction.