Repeat offender gets prison term

WARSAW — A Perry man who repeatedly violated orders of protection a woman had placed against him was sentenced Friday in Wyoming County Court to a state prison term.
Cody D. McGrath, 36, was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to one-to-three years in prison for felony criminal contempt of court.
McGrath in June pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal contempt of court but a month later was arrested again, this time after a village of Perry police investigation revealed he had violated the order several times.
Police said McGrath emailed the woman and went to her residence, something they saw on surveillance video at the house.
That led to two more felony charges against him, criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
n A Sloan man who spent much of his adult life in prison for repeated burglaries and thefts will face trial Feb. 27.
Dominic Mainella Jr., 56, appeared for a hearing, where Mohun reserved decision pending trial.
Mainella is accused of burglarizing a house in Arcade in November 2021. He also is charged with burglaries in Cattaraugus County.
Mainella served three state prison terms, including a 15-year term after burglary convictions in 2001 in Wyoming and surrounding counties.
n Bayne R. Johnson Jr., 51, of Perry pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance as a second-felony offender. Sentencing is set for April 20. He sold prescription drugs to undercover officers in Perry.
n Kyle D. Barber, 33, of Yorkshire pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for dealing drugs in Arcade.
