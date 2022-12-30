A city man who already has served two state prison terms for domestic violence faces new charges after a city police investigation.
Andrew A. Crimes, 50, of West Main Street Road was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and felony aggravated family offense.
Crimes, who has numerous convictions for criminal contempt of court, violated an order of protection.
He was arraigned in City Court and released to appear Wednesday.
Crimes has served two state prison terms for domestic violence.
He was convicted of attempted second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt of court in 2013 and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.
Eight months after his release from prison he was convicted of first-degree criminal contempt and sentenced to 18 months to four years in prison.
He was released to parole in September 2018.
