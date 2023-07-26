SILVER SPRINGS — A report of a large brawl at a wedding in the village turned out to be a minor disturbance, police said.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies and state police were called to St. Isidore Parish about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a fight involving numerous people at the wedding.
Sheriff David Linder said there was no brawl or shots fired, as some were discussing on social media.
The disturbance involved a person at the wedding who was later taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No arrests or injuries were reported.