A Batavia resident is asking the city to be careful that if three parcels on Evans Street are sold to the Batavia Development Corporation (BDC) and combined for development, that the combined parcel not become Section 8 housing.
Sammy DiSalvo spoke at Monday night’s Council session, noting that in March, the Batavia Town Board approved the sale of about 4.6 acres of land to the BDC for $10. The BDC proposal is to combine the town parcel, 60 Evans St., with a city-owned parcel at 26 Evans St. and a county-owned parcel at 8 Evans St. into the Creek Park parcel, located near the David A. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena..
“My fear with this Creek Park property is if these three properties do come together and the BDC sends it out to bid, what’s going to happen is another developer and some kind of housing is going to come in and we’re going to end up with another five- or six-story building that is again Section 8 housing,” DiSalvo said during the public comments portion of the Council’s business meeting. “While people in Section 8 housing do need assistance, that is one of the last nice, green spaces in Batavia that is not an open park with very few trees.”
DiSalvo said there are better things to do with the Creek Park property. “There’s also very few places along the (Tonawanda) Creek that the city owns and that the city can use for its residents to enjoy the creek,” he said. “We can do stuff today with that. I think today we have a responsibility to make sure that that does not turn into just housing — it turns into a space that all residents of Batavia can use. It’s the last public access point, besides the courthouse, that people can enjoy the creek on.”
One suggestion DiSalvo had is to turn the proposed Creek Park property into a dog park or a park in which most of the shrubs and trees are left up. Maybe a pavilion could be put in to make the parcel a little more “woodsy” inside the city.
“I think keeping that green space as much of a green space as possible would be a really great thing for the residents and for the city of Batavia,” he said. “If you all do decide to sell this to the BDC ... I would encourage you to put some kind of stipulation in there that whoever the BDC sells it to as a developer can’t do ‘X, Y or Z’ because it’s not beneficial to the entire population. It’s just beneficial to a small portion of the population.”
DiSalvo said his concern about Creek Park ties into what’s going on with Ellicott Station.
In the March 13 letter to Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Commissioner/CEO RuthAnne Visnauskas, the city said when Savarino Companies proposed Ellicott Station, it was to be include market-rate housing. When Savarino applied to HCR for financing, it applied for a mixed-income housing model, but local HCR representatives directed Savarino to only allow residents with 50% to 60% area median income (AMI). AMI is defined as the midpoint of a specific area’s income distribution. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) calculates it on an annual basis.
In the letter, the city wrote, “While workforce housing is the goal for the Ellicott Station/Savarino development, that is not the type of tenants that this (low-income) housing will attract. Due to HCR’s change of the project from mixed income to 50% to 60% AMI, inflationary wage increases, and the capped AMI levels will not allow working citizens to qualify to live here, and only vouchered Section 8 residents will now be able to access this property.”
The letter was signed by City Manager Rachael Tabelski and members of City Council.
DiSalvo thanked the city for sending the letter to share its disappointment that Ellicott Station would become a Section 8 housing building. He noted the city, in the letter, asked someone to step in and help with that situation because that’s not what Batavia was promised.
Councilmember-At-Large Bob Bialkowski said he hopes the city doesn’t have the same problems with the Creek Park project.
Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said the city learned a valuable lesson with what happened with Ellicott Station.
“From what I understand, there are already precautions being done (with Creek Park) to make sure we don’t end up with a similar-type housing project,” he said.
Jankowski said he would support market-rate housing at the Creek Park property.
“I would think that the green space would be part of that housing project for the people that live there. That would be their front lawn or their backyard,” he said. “I think that’s definitely being watched a lot closer ... We were watching the other one (Ellicott Station) pretty close to and things just happened beyond our control at the end. I don’t know what we can do, but we will definitely look into it.”
