A Batavia resident is asking the city to be careful that if three parcels on Evans Street are sold to the Batavia Development Corporation (BDC) and combined for development, that the combined parcel not become Section 8 housing.

Sammy DiSalvo spoke at Monday night’s Council session, noting that in March, the Batavia Town Board approved the sale of about 4.6 acres of land to the BDC for $10. The BDC proposal is to combine the town parcel, 60 Evans St., with a city-owned parcel at 26 Evans St. and a county-owned parcel at 8 Evans St. into the Creek Park parcel, located near the David A. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena..

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1